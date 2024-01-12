en English
Social Issues

BookTok Revives Notting Hill Bookshop: A Resurgence in Reading Among Young People

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
BookTok Revives Notting Hill Bookshop: A Resurgence in Reading Among Young People

The renowned Notting Hill Bookshop, immortalised in a ’90s movie, has experienced a remarkable revival, thanks to the influence of ‘BookTok’, a TikTok sub-genre dedicated to books. This trend has fuelled a staggering 100 percent increase in sales post-pandemic, underscoring the power of TikTok as a discovery tool for lesser-known destinations and local businesses.

BookTok: A New Chapter in Reading

BookTok is not just a fleeting trend but a cultural shift that has fostered a new category of readers. Young customers, driven by recommendations from this platform, are actively seeking out specific authors or genres, notably fantasy fiction. There is a noticeable preference for printed books, a conscious attempt to reduce screen time. In the U.S., 48 percent of TikTok users have reported reading more books because of BookTok, and there has been a 60 percent increase in book reading overall. The platform has enabled books to go viral and cultivated a new category of young readers.

On-Screen to On-Pages

TikTok’s growth in the UK, which is expected to reach 16.8 million users by 2024, has mirrored its impact on reading habits. The Notting Hill Bookshop, already popularised by a ’90s movie, has been further amplified by the app, with tourists and readers featuring the store on their TikTok accounts. This has highlighted the store’s appeal and contributed to a significant increase in sales and interest, all without the need for large marketing budgets.

A Desirable Destination

The bookshop has not only become a hotspot for book lovers but also a desirable location for marriage proposals discovered through social media. This transformation from a local bookshop to a destination with global recognition is a testament to TikTok’s economic benefits for small businesses. Despite its potential risks, TikTok’s role in fostering a new generation of readers and its positive impact on local businesses like the Notting Hill Bookshop should be celebrated.

Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

