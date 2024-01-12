BookTok Revives Notting Hill Bookshop: A Resurgence in Reading Among Young People

The renowned Notting Hill Bookshop, immortalised in a ’90s movie, has experienced a remarkable revival, thanks to the influence of ‘BookTok’, a TikTok sub-genre dedicated to books. This trend has fuelled a staggering 100 percent increase in sales post-pandemic, underscoring the power of TikTok as a discovery tool for lesser-known destinations and local businesses.

BookTok: A New Chapter in Reading

BookTok is not just a fleeting trend but a cultural shift that has fostered a new category of readers. Young customers, driven by recommendations from this platform, are actively seeking out specific authors or genres, notably fantasy fiction. There is a noticeable preference for printed books, a conscious attempt to reduce screen time. In the U.S., 48 percent of TikTok users have reported reading more books because of BookTok, and there has been a 60 percent increase in book reading overall. The platform has enabled books to go viral and cultivated a new category of young readers.

On-Screen to On-Pages

TikTok’s growth in the UK, which is expected to reach 16.8 million users by 2024, has mirrored its impact on reading habits. The Notting Hill Bookshop, already popularised by a ’90s movie, has been further amplified by the app, with tourists and readers featuring the store on their TikTok accounts. This has highlighted the store’s appeal and contributed to a significant increase in sales and interest, all without the need for large marketing budgets.

A Desirable Destination

The bookshop has not only become a hotspot for book lovers but also a desirable location for marriage proposals discovered through social media. This transformation from a local bookshop to a destination with global recognition is a testament to TikTok’s economic benefits for small businesses. Despite its potential risks, TikTok’s role in fostering a new generation of readers and its positive impact on local businesses like the Notting Hill Bookshop should be celebrated.