Boohoo Embroiled in Garment Mislabelling Scandal

Boohoo, a leading online fashion retailer, has been embroiled in a potential mislabelling scandal. The company's factory in Leicester, opened in 2022, is at the center of controversy, with garments being labelled as 'Made in the UK', despite evidence to the contrary. This issue came to light in a BBC Panorama documentary that scrutinized incidents from January to October of the previous year.

Advertisment

Implication of Human Error

Boohoo has attributed this incident to human error and maintains that measures have been implemented to avoid such occurrences in the future. The company, however, is contemplating the closure of its Leicester factory which would affect less than 100 employees. Despite this, Boohoo aims to retain quality assurance and ethical compliance roles in the city.

Legal Consequences of Mislabelling

Advertisment

Legal expert Dr. Ryan Cushley-Spendiff pointed out that while 'country of origin' labels are not always legally required, misleading labelling can become a legal issue. This potentially puts Boohoo in breach of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and consumer protection regulations. The company's actions could have legal ramifications, potentially jeopardizing its operation in the Leicester factory.

Labour Concerns and Trade Union Criticism

Trade union Usdaw has expressed concern over Boohoo's reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue to address labour issues and improve working conditions. Despite repeated calls for cooperation to mend the company's reputation and support its employees, Boohoo appears to have remained unresponsive. The union has criticized the company's approach, calling for more transparency and accountability in its operations.