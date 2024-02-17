Bonnie Wright: From Harry Potter to Environmental Activism and Filmmaking

In the vast, ever-evolving tapestry of the entertainment industry, few stars manage to transition smoothly from the world of acting to impactful activism and storytelling behind the camera.

Bonnie Wright, who enchanted millions as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, has done just that. Since waving goodbye to the magical halls of Hogwarts in 2011, Wright has embarked on a journey that spans filmmaking, environmental advocacy, and now, motherhood. Graduating from the University of the Arts London with a degree in filmmaking, Wright has not only directed her debut film but also embraced the role of a Greenpeace ambassador, all the while navigating the waters of personal milestones, including marriage and welcoming a new life into the world.

From Magic Wands to Movie Cameras

The transition from acting in front of the camera to taking the reins behind it is no small feat. Bonnie Wright, leveraging her degree in filmmaking from the London College of Communications, founded her own production company, BonBonLumiere. Her directorial debut, 'Separate We Come, Separate We Go', not only showcased her storytelling prowess but also earned a premiere spot at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This step marked a significant pivot in Wright's career, highlighting her determination to tell stories that resonate on a deeply personal level.

A Voice for the Planet

Beyond the glitz and glamour of filmmaking, Wright has found a profound calling in environmental activism. In 2017, she became an ambassador for Greenpeace, channeling her fame and influence toward advocating for the planet's health. Her commitment to sustainability is not just a public facade; it is a deeply ingrained part of her life, culminating in the publication of her first novel in 2022, 'Go Gently: Actionable Steps To Nurture Yourself And The Planet'. This book serves as a testament to her journey, offering readers a glimpse into the actionable steps they can take to make a difference in the world. Her environmental advocacy underscores the narrative of her life post-Harry Potter—a narrative deeply committed to change and awareness.

Personal Milestones

On the personal front, Wright has celebrated significant milestones. Her relationship with Jamie Campbell Bower, known to many as a fellow actor in the magical realm of cinema, was a subject of much interest to fans. However, it was with Andrew Lococo that Wright found enduring partnership. Marrying Lococo in March 2022, she embarked on a new chapter that soon welcomed another addition to their family. In September 2023, Wright and Lococo introduced their baby boy, Elio, to the world. This joyous occasion marked a new beginning for Wright, encapsulating the essence of her evolving journey from a beloved child actress to a multifaceted individual embracing the roles of director, activist, author, wife, and mother.