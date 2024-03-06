Bolton Town Centre Under Dispersal Order: Police Tackle Anti-Social Behaviour Surge

Responding to a surge in anti-social behaviour, Bolton's town centre has been placed under a dispersal order, empowering local law enforcement with enhanced authority. Inspector Kieron Maddocks, representing the South Neighbourhood Team, announced the order effective between 3pm and 11pm today, March 6, to address recent disturbances. This strategic move grants police officers the capability to mandate individuals suspected of causing unrest to vacate the area, aiming to restore peace and order.

Scope and Significance of the Dispersal Order

Enacted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the dispersal order covers a significant portion of Bolton's bustling town centre, delineated by Topp Way, St Peter's Way, Trinity Street, and Moor Lane. A map released by Greater Manchester Police clearly outlines the affected zones, highlighting the extensive reach of the police's temporary powers. The order is a direct response to a notable uptick in reports of unruly behaviour, necessitating immediate and decisive action to safeguard the community's well-being.

Operational Details and Public Guidance

With the imposition of the dispersal order, residents and visitors can expect an increased police presence throughout the designated area. Officers, both on foot and in patrol vehicles, will be actively engaging with the public to enforce the order and deter potential offenders. The police's proactive stance underscores their commitment to maintaining public safety and orderliness. Community members are encouraged to report any concerns or incidents of anti-social behaviour by contacting the police via non-emergency and emergency lines, ensuring timely and effective responses to any situation that arises.

Community Impact and Future Implications

The dispersal order represents a critical intervention aimed at curtailing the recent wave of anti-social behaviour in Bolton's town centre. By granting police enhanced powers to act swiftly against disturbances, the measure seeks to foster a safer and more serene environment for both residents and businesses. While the order is temporary, its effects on the community's sense of security and the potential for similar orders in the future will be closely monitored. As Bolton navigates this challenging period, the collective effort of law enforcement and the community will be pivotal in restoring tranquility and deterring future instances of disorder.