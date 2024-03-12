Bolton Rivers' £138M Makeover: United Utilities Launches Major Clean-Up to Combat Sewage Spills

United Utilities has embarked on a monumental £138m project to rejuvenate some of Bolton's most polluted rivers, aiming to tackle the persistent problem of sewage spills, particularly in the River Irwell and River Tongue. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance water quality and the natural environment in the Greater Manchester area, reflecting a significant investment in the region's ecological health and sustainability.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Blueprint for Bolton's Waterways

The comprehensive clean-up operation includes the construction of new drainage and treatment facilities, with a keen focus on the River Irwell and River Tongue. A substantial £100m of the total investment is allocated towards the enhancement of Bolton's sewage treatment works located near Clifton Country Park, marking it as the second-largest project of its kind in Greater Manchester. These upgrades are expected to increase wastewater treatment capacity by 20%, significantly reducing the frequency of untreated sewage discharges during storm overflows.

Expanding Capacity, Enhancing Ecosystems

Advertisment

Alongside the sewage treatment improvements, approximately £38m is designated for augmenting storm drain capacity at strategic sites in Egerton, Astley Bridge, and Longsight Park. These enhancements, slated for completion by March 2025, are crucial for mitigating the risk of sewage overflow into the rivers, thereby protecting and revitalizing local ecosystems. Community volunteers and environmentalists, such as Jane Wilcock of the Harwood and Longsight Park community group, have voiced their support for the initiative, anticipating a healthier, more vibrant river system teeming with life.

Challenges and Criticisms: A Path Forward

Despite the ambitious scope of the project, some critics argue that the £138m investment might only serve as a temporary solution to a more systemic problem. Mike Duddy, a member of the Salford Friendly Anglers Society, suggests that the increasing urbanization of Manchester could exacerbate the pressure on the sewage system, advocating for a long-term solution that separates the sewage network from rainwater drainage. This criticism underscores the complex interplay between urban development and environmental stewardship, highlighting the need for sustainable infrastructure planning that can accommodate future growth without compromising river health.

As Bolton's rivers begin their journey towards recovery, the project spearheaded by United Utilities stands as a testament to the importance of investing in our natural resources. The clean-up operation not only promises to enhance water quality and biodiversity but also serves as a critical reminder of the ongoing challenges and responsibilities inherent in managing urban water systems. As the community looks forward to a future with cleaner rivers, the dialogue around sustainable urban planning and environmental conservation continues to evolve, shaping the blueprint for a healthier, greener Bolton.