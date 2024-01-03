en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bolton: From Filming Backdrop to Investment Magnet

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Bolton: From Filming Backdrop to Investment Magnet

UK’s Bolton town, renowned as the filming backdrop for popular television shows such as Peaky Blinders and Happy Valley, has morphed into a strategic attraction for the production industry, thanks to the proactive initiatives by Bolton Council. The council’s forward-thinking approach to regeneration has spurred a remarkable surge in popularity, fueling a masterplan that earmarks a hefty £100 million investment for the redevelopment of brownfield sites and the demolition of archaic structures. This strategy clears the path for private sector investment, an approach that has already secured a staggering £1 billion in borough-wide investment.

Bringing Bolton’s Masterplan to Life

The council’s focus on driving the creation of diverse retail, residential, hospitality, and leisure spaces is evident in the town’s transformation. There’s the construction of 208 homes at the erstwhile bus station site by Step Places and the development of the Farnworth Green neighborhood by Capital&Centric. The Invest in Bolton event served as a showcase for the town’s immense potential, highlighting the Bolton College of Medical Sciences and the sustainable homes being constructed by Placefirst.

Strategic Advantages Bolstering Bolton’s Appeal

Bolton’s allure extends beyond physical developments. The town boasts a large population, digital connectivity, robust transport links, and the distinction of being the second-largest employment base in Greater Manchester. Predictions by Deloitte’s research indicate that Bolton’s masterplan will have generated 4,000 new jobs, 2,000 new homes, and £565 million in Gross Development Value by 2040.

Regeneration Efforts and Bipartisan Support

But the town’s ambitions aren’t confined to its physical landscape. The council is committed to creating high-quality jobs, improving workforce skills, and enhancing the cultural and visitor economy. This is exemplified by the Bolton Food and Drink Festival and the refurbished Octagon Theatre. These regeneration efforts enjoy bipartisan support, providing a stable environment for investors. Bolton Council continues to invite interested parties to engage with the town’s ambitious future, underlining the critical role of private sector collaboration.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds

By BNN Correspondents

Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Okta, Inc.: A Deep Dive into Financial Health and Future Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

InMode Ltd.: A Promising Investment Opportunity Amid Financial Setback ...
@Business · 3 mins
InMode Ltd.: A Promising Investment Opportunity Amid Financial Setback ...
heart comment 0
Impressive Growth in Non-Food Credit: A Deep Dive into Indian Banking Sector’s Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Impressive Growth in Non-Food Credit: A Deep Dive into Indian Banking Sector's Performance
Spain’s Economy Shows Signs of Robust Recovery with Decrease in Unemployment

By Safak Costu

Spain's Economy Shows Signs of Robust Recovery with Decrease in Unemployment
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, to Visit Dongguan for 2024 GBA iForum

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, to Visit Dongguan for 2024 GBA iForum
Investigation Reveals Suspected Illegal Construction and Operations by Company in Prahova County

By BNN Correspondents

Investigation Reveals Suspected Illegal Construction and Operations by Company in Prahova County
Latest Headlines
World News
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
16 seconds
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
33 seconds
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
42 seconds
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
50 seconds
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
52 seconds
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
57 seconds
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
57 seconds
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
58 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
1 min
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
24 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
29 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
59 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app