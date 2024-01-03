Bolton: From Filming Backdrop to Investment Magnet

UK’s Bolton town, renowned as the filming backdrop for popular television shows such as Peaky Blinders and Happy Valley, has morphed into a strategic attraction for the production industry, thanks to the proactive initiatives by Bolton Council. The council’s forward-thinking approach to regeneration has spurred a remarkable surge in popularity, fueling a masterplan that earmarks a hefty £100 million investment for the redevelopment of brownfield sites and the demolition of archaic structures. This strategy clears the path for private sector investment, an approach that has already secured a staggering £1 billion in borough-wide investment.

Bringing Bolton’s Masterplan to Life

The council’s focus on driving the creation of diverse retail, residential, hospitality, and leisure spaces is evident in the town’s transformation. There’s the construction of 208 homes at the erstwhile bus station site by Step Places and the development of the Farnworth Green neighborhood by Capital&Centric. The Invest in Bolton event served as a showcase for the town’s immense potential, highlighting the Bolton College of Medical Sciences and the sustainable homes being constructed by Placefirst.

Strategic Advantages Bolstering Bolton’s Appeal

Bolton’s allure extends beyond physical developments. The town boasts a large population, digital connectivity, robust transport links, and the distinction of being the second-largest employment base in Greater Manchester. Predictions by Deloitte’s research indicate that Bolton’s masterplan will have generated 4,000 new jobs, 2,000 new homes, and £565 million in Gross Development Value by 2040.

Regeneration Efforts and Bipartisan Support

But the town’s ambitions aren’t confined to its physical landscape. The council is committed to creating high-quality jobs, improving workforce skills, and enhancing the cultural and visitor economy. This is exemplified by the Bolton Food and Drink Festival and the refurbished Octagon Theatre. These regeneration efforts enjoy bipartisan support, providing a stable environment for investors. Bolton Council continues to invite interested parties to engage with the town’s ambitious future, underlining the critical role of private sector collaboration.