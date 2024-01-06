en English
Human Rights

Boaz Trust: Providing Refuge and Rebuilding Lives Amid Asylum Seeker Housing Crisis

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Boaz Trust: Providing Refuge and Rebuilding Lives Amid Asylum Seeker Housing Crisis

Boaz Trust, a member of Naccom and one of the Guardian and Observer’s 2023 charity appeal partners, is making a significant impact on the lives of refugees and refused asylum seekers in Manchester. The charity manages 19 properties that provide a safe haven for those who have been displaced from their homes. This stands in stark contrast to the often subpar accommodation provided by Home Office contractors, a situation that has stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

A Safe Haven in the Midst of Uncertainty

Residents like Mariam and Helen, refugees from Eritrea, have found solace and security in the Boaz Trust housing after enduring the hardship of homelessness. The charity provides a secure, clean, and well-maintained environment that instills a sense of dignity and respect for its residents. This is a far cry from the substandard living conditions that many refugees and asylum seekers have to endure under the Home Office’s watch.

More Than Just a Roof Over Their Heads

Boaz Trust goes beyond providing shelter. It charges rents that align with local housing allowances to those who can work and access benefits. This innovative approach not only helps subsidize accommodations for others without recourse to public funds but also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility among the residents. Moreover, the trust offers comprehensive wraparound support services to help residents stabilize their lives. These include employment and benefits advice, healthcare registration, and legal assistance for new asylum claims.

The Broader Issue of Inadequate Asylum Seeker Housing

The plight of refugees and asylum seekers doesn’t end at finding a place to live. They often have to grapple with poor quality and even hazardous living conditions in the housing offered by the Home Office. Human rights campaigners and charity partners of the Guardian and Observer’s appeal have criticized the Home Office’s slow decision-making process and unfavorable policies. They are advocating for dignified and suitable accommodations that respect the human rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

As refugees receive support from the Boaz Trust, they are making strides in rebuilding their lives. Mariam’s story is a testament to this. She is now learning English and preparing for a driving test with the goal of working in home care. The work of charities like Boaz Trust sends a strong message about the urgent need for fair and compassionate treatment for refugees and asylum seekers.

0
Human Rights Refugees United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

