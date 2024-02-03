Boardmasters 2024: An Unforgettable Lineup and Experience Await at Newquay Beach Festival

In the heart of Newquay, Cornwall, the echo of music and the thrill of surf will once again fill the air as the 42nd edition of the Boardmasters Festival prepares to return this summer. The iconic event, which merges the worlds of music and surfing, is set to take place from August 7 to August 11, 2024, at Newquay Fistral Beach, marking its comeback after its cancellation in 2019 due to adverse weather conditions and in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boardmasters 2024: A Revival of Music and Surf

The festival, which has been an annual fixture since its inception in 1981, barring the exceptions mentioned, has always been an eagerly anticipated event. This year, the lineup announcement has stoked the anticipation, featuring an eclectic mix of artists including Becky Hill, Stormzy, Courteeners, Kate Nash, Chase & Status, and Sam Fender. With more performers yet to be revealed, the festival is shaping up to be a memorable celebration of music, surf, and culture.

Securing Your Place at Boardmasters 2024

Tickets for the festival are close to selling out, with the remaining ones being the VIP camping final tier tickets priced at 384. Day tickets are yet to be released, and those interested are encouraged to register for the presale to gain early access. Payment plans and additional fee details can be found on the official Boardmasters website.

More Than Just a Music Festival

While the star-studded lineup is certainly a draw, Boardmasters offers more than just music. Attendees can participate in a variety of activities such as surfing lessons, yoga, silent disco, and even an outdoor cinema. This blend of music, sport, and wellness activities sets Boardmasters apart, making it a unique experience that celebrates the spirit of summer in all its vibrancy.