BMW Z4 M Roadster: The Best Modern Classic Under £20,000

James Russell, an expert car salesman from The Motor Grid, a classic car dealership in Oxfordshire, has recommended the BMW Z4 M Roadster as the best modern classic car one can buy for under £20,000. The Z4 M Roadster, which enjoyed a production run from 2003 to 2008, holds a rare status with only 5,070 units produced out of nearly 200,000 Z4s globally.

The Standout Features of the BMW Z4 M Roadster

Russell is an ardent admirer of the Z4 M Roadster's features. Central to his acclaim is the car's 'unbelievably brilliant' 3.2-litre inline-six engine. With an output of 338 horsepower and a top speed of 155mph, it is a testament to the prowess of BMW's engineering. But the Z4 M Roadster isn't just about sheer power. Russell highlights the car's daily usability, a trait that sets it apart from many of its rivals in the modern classic category.

The Z4 M Roadster: A Classic within Reach

One of the main draws of the Z4 M Roadster for car enthusiasts is its affordability. A prime example is a 2007 model with 53,000 miles and a full service history, which could be bought for £18,000. This is a testament to the car's relatively low cost for its value, making it a worthy investment for anyone looking to own a piece of automotive history.

Enthusiasts' Take on the Z4 M Roadster

While the Z4 M Roadster is widely praised for its performance and affordability, some enthusiasts express a preference for the non-convertible coupe version. Their reasons lie primarily in the design proportions, which they believe to be more favourable in the coupe iteration.

In conclusion, the Z4 M Roadster stands as a testament to BMW's legacy of creating vehicles that combine power, elegance, and affordability. It serves as a shining example of a modern classic car that offers impressive performance, daily usability, and a reasonable price tag, making it a top recommendation for any car enthusiast.