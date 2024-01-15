en English
Business

B&M Set to Open New Stores in Thamesmead and New Cross Amid Ambitious Expansion Plan

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
B&M Set to Open New Stores in Thamesmead and New Cross Amid Ambitious Expansion Plan

The British variety store chain, B&M, is poised to broaden its reach with two new store openings in Thamesmead and New Cross, set to welcome customers next month. This move is part of an ambitious plan to establish 45 new locations throughout 2024, a momentum they aim to sustain in the ensuing financial year.

Expanding Retail Footprint

The Thamesmead store, slated to open its doors on February 22, is located at Cannon Retail Park. The New Cross store, on the other hand, will commence operations from February 29 at New Cross Gate Retail Park. These store launches are a fraction of B&M’s extensive expansion plan. The company has already pinpointed 17 potential sites for the 2024 store openings.

A Year of Significant Growth

B&M’s expansion is built on a foundation of considerable growth, with multiple new store openings and relocations in the past year. By March, the company anticipates a total of 76 new outlets across all B&M brands. This includes 45 in the UK, 11 in France, and 20 Heron outlets.

Commitment to Low Prices

Alex Russo, B&M’s chief executive, underscored the company’s commitment to maintaining low prices, particularly in light of the cost-of-living pressures faced by customers. B&M’s business model hinges on being an everyday low-price discounter with high retail standards and minimized operational costs to offer competitive pricing. The retailer currently operates over 700 stores in the UK and provides employment to more than 35,000 people.

Additional details regarding new store openings and job opportunities can be accessed on B&M’s website.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

