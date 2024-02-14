Blind Veteran Kay Godfrey Takes on Skydive Challenge for Charity

Losing her sight didn't stop Kay Godfrey from soaring to new heights. This weekend, the 59-year-old blind veteran from Hull will be taking on a skydive to raise funds and awareness for Blind Veterans UK, the charity that helped her regain confidence after losing her sight suddenly. The event is scheduled for February 17.

From Despair to Empowerment

Kay's life took a dramatic turn when she lost most of her sight in just two months. The once-active Royal Navy veteran found herself unable to perform daily tasks and felt her world closing in. But hope arrived in the form of Blind Veterans UK, a charity dedicated to supporting vision-impaired ex-servicemen and women.

Life-Changing Support

The charity provided Kay with devices for the kitchen, allowing her to cook independently once again. They also offered support to help her get out and about, regaining her confidence and independence. According to Kay, "Blind Veterans UK has been a lifeline for me. They've given me the tools and support to live life to the fullest."

A Leap of Faith

Kay's skydive from 10,000 feet is more than just an adrenaline rush; it's a testament to her resilience and a tribute to the charity that made it possible. She hopes to raise awareness and funds for Blind Veterans UK, encouraging others to support their life-changing work. "I feel privileged to have access to their support," Kay says. "I want to give back and help others in the same situation."

As a veteran who served in the Royal Navy from 1983 to 1989, Kay feels a deep connection to the cause. She's asking for donations to support her JustGiving page and help Blind Veterans UK continue their vital work.

This weekend, Kay Godfrey will take the leap of faith, not just for herself but for all blind veterans who deserve a chance to live life on their own terms. Her story serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of support.