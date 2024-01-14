Blenheim Palace Expands Apprenticeship Program, Aims for 100+ Trainees by 2027

Marking a landmark in its commitment to nurturing talent and enriching the local community, Blenheim Palace is significantly expanding its apprenticeship program, with an ambitious goal of training over 100 new apprentices by 2027. Since the program’s inception in 2017, it has already trained 49 apprentices across its Palace, Estate, and Property businesses, with 38 currently honing their skills in diverse departments such as built heritage, forestry, events and hospitality, game, finance, security, and construction.

Pathway to Employment and Skill Development

The apprenticeship scheme, spanning over 24 months, serves as a direct pathway to full-time employment with Blenheim Estate Homes and Pye Homes. It specifically targets trades like bricklaying, carpentry, and plumbing, offering both young individuals and existing staff an opportunity to learn new skills or change their career paths. The apprenticeships, ranging from Level 2 to Level 7—with the latter equivalent to a master’s degree—reflect Blenheim Palace’s dedication to comprehensive employee development.

CEO and Apprentices Share Insights

Dominic Hare, CEO of Blenheim Palace, expressed his pride in the program’s growth and impact. He underscored the manifold benefits of skill transfer, legacy building, and community enrichment. Meanwhile, Aimee Akinola, a built heritage apprentice, shared her positive experience with the program. With a background in architecture training and project management, Akinola emphasized the value of learning on the job and the invaluable mentorship she received from her female line manager in a predominantly male field.

Looking Towards the Future

Inspired by her journey so far, Akinola aspires to lead larger projects and perhaps become the head of built heritage at Blenheim Palace in the future. Her story, along with those of other apprentices, serves as a powerful testament to Blenheim Palace’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and talent cultivation. As the apprenticeship program continues to grow, it promises to shape not just the future of Blenheim Palace, but also the broader community and industry.