Law

Blacks Solicitors Bolsters CDR Team with Four Key Additions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Blacks Solicitors, a renowned Leeds-based law firm, has announced the arrival of four new faces in its commercial dispute resolution (CDR) team. The firm welcomed Alannah Crux, Victoria Tynan, and Christopher Connell as solicitors, each bringing a unique specialisation to bolster the firm’s service portfolio. They are joined by chartered legal executive Michelle Eyre, who is set to contribute her expertise to real estate litigation.

Specialised Legal Expertise

Alannah Crux is poised to fortify the holiday and home parks team with her legal acumen. Victoria Tynan will be focusing on insolvency matters, assisting the team in navigating complex financial disputes. Christopher Connell brings a niche specialisation to the team with his expertise in litigation related to cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and AI-related legal challenges. This will position Blacks Solicitors at the forefront of emerging tech-related legal disputes.

Bolstering Real Estate Litigation

Michelle Eyre, a chartered legal executive, has been welcomed into the fold to lend her legal prowess to real estate litigation. Her focus will be primarily on commercial landlord and tenant disputes, a critical area in the realm of real estate law.

Enthusiasm for New Additions

Luke Patel, Partner and Head of CDR at Blacks Solicitors, expressed his excitement about the new hires. Patel highlighted their prospective positive impact on client services and the firm’s collaborative work culture. These appointments align with the firm’s vision to provide integrated, high-quality legal services through specialist teams, further solidifying Blacks Solicitors’ position as a leading law firm.

Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

