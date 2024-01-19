Blackpool Mourns the Loss of Renowned Businesswoman Gayna Sedgwick

Blackpool is mourning the loss of one of its stalwarts, Gayna Sedgwick, a renowned businesswoman and daughter of Peter Sedgwick, owner of the town's iconic Piers. Gayna breathed her last on New Year's Day after battling a brief illness. Her death has led to an outpouring of tributes from her community, which has been left devastated by her untimely departure.

A Pillar of the Community

Gayna was not just a well-known figure in Blackpool, but also a loved and respected member of the community. She managed No13 Bonny Street, a popular local pub, where her strong personality and hardworking ethos were apparent. Her loss has deeply impacted her patrons, friends, and fellow business owners, who remember her as a 'lovely lady' and a 'beautiful friend'.

Family Gratitude Amidst Grief

While dealing with the irreplaceable loss, Peter Sedgwick, Gayna's father, expressed his gratitude to the community for their support during this tough period. The kind words and shared memories of Gayna have brought comfort to the grieving family.

Final Goodbye

The funeral for Gayna is scheduled for January 25, beginning at North Pier, followed by a procession along the Promenade to Lytham Crematorium. The ceremony will be an intimate affair, reserved for close family and friends. However, it will also be streamed at No13 Bonny Street, Gayna's own pub, where a book of condolences will be available for those who wish to share their thoughts and memories of her.

As Blackpool comes to terms with the loss of one of its beloved figures, the impact of Gayna Sedgwick's passing resonates throughout the town. Her memory will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of many locals, customers, and fellow business owners who were touched by her kindness, drive, and indomitable spirit.