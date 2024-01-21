Blacklion Vodka: A Blend of British Tradition and American Spirit

Marking a new chapter in the spirit industry, Blacklion Vodka, the award-winning British vodka made from rare sheep's milk, is set to expand its presence to the United States. The brand's U.S. launch will coincide with the opening of its first U.S. farm and distillery in Paris, Kentucky, creating a blend of British tradition and American spirit.

A Spirit Born out of Uniqueness

The brainchild of Tim and Tanya Spittle, sheep farmers from the Cotswolds in England, Blacklion Vodka is a testament to innovation and ingenuity in the spirit industry. The couple developed a vodka using milk from a cross-breed of Cotswold Lions sheep and Valais Blacknose, known as the Black Lion dairy sheep. This unique breed, now being transported to Kentucky in the form of embryos, is at the heart of the distinct flavor profile of Blacklion Vodka.

From Cheese Byproduct to Premium Vodka

Blacklion Vodka is made by fermenting the sugary whey byproduct of cheese production from sheep's milk. The liquid is then triple-distilled and triple-filtered, resulting in a smooth vodka with a slightly sweet taste and notes of caramel toffee. This unconventional process stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and quality.

From the Cotswolds to Kentucky

The Spittles chose Paris, Kentucky for its climate and landscape, similar to their UK home, which is suitable for breeding their unique sheep. Their award-winning vodka, launched in the UK and Europe in 2021, has gained recognition, including accolades at the 2022 World Vodka Awards and being named the 2022 Diversification Farmer of the Year. The brand is now ready to captivate the American market, starting with an exclusive launch event at Hotel Covington in Northern Kentucky.

Though the event is not open to the public, enthusiasts can pre-order Blacklion Vodka on their website, and it will soon be available at various retailers in the U.S., including the 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington, Kentucky. This move marks the beginning of a new era for the U.S. spirit industry, blending innovation with tradition, and introducing a taste of the Cotswolds to American shores.