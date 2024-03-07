Blackford's First Social Rent Homes in 60 Years Underway by Cala Homes and Wheatley Group

Work is underway on the first new social rent affordable homes to be built within Blackford in over 60 years, marking a significant milestone in the area's housing development. Cala Homes (East) has commenced the construction of 12 energy-efficient apartments, which upon completion, will be handed over to Wheatley Group. This development is a part of Cala's new project at the former St Crispin's School in Blackford and includes a mix of two three-bedrooms, four two-bedrooms, and six one-bedroom apartments, aiming to be ready for occupation from Autumn 2025.

Addressing Housing Emergency with Affordable Homes

Stephen Faller, Land Manager with Cala Homes (East), highlighted the collaboration's impact, noting the partnership with Wheatley Group has thus far resulted in 149 affordable homes, with more on the horizon. This project not only addresses the housing shortage but also contributes over £300,000 to Education and Transport infrastructure via Section 75 contributions. Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South, emphasized the critical need for affordable housing amidst the city's declared housing emergency and the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis.

Partnership and Funding

The development is supported by a £1.3m Scottish Government grant and £885k from Wheatley Group, showcasing a strong partnership between the public and private sectors. Housing Minister Paul McLennan acknowledged the essential role of affordable, high-quality housing in wellbeing and praised Wheatley Homes East for its contribution toward a diverse housing market. This project aligns with the Scottish Government’s vision for Housing to 2040, focusing on eradicating fuel poverty and homelessness while ensuring access to green spaces and essential services.

Future Developments and Community Impact

The St Crispin's Court development, set to launch its first homes to the market in 2024, will offer a variety of three and four-bedroom townhouses as well as a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Beyond providing housing, the project aims to support the City of Edinburgh Council's CityPlan 2030 vision, incorporating active travel measures such as extensive cycle storage and EV charging provision. This development signifies a major step forward in rejuvenating brownfield land in Edinburgh and delivering much-needed housing solutions to the community.

As this project unfolds, it not only brings hope to many families and individuals in need of affordable housing but also sets a precedent for sustainable development and community-focused initiatives in Edinburgh. The collaboration between Cala Homes, Wheaty Group, and governmental bodies illustrates the potential impact of concerted efforts in addressing housing shortages and improving living standards for all residents. With the first homes set for completion in 2025, Blackford is on the cusp of a new era in residential development, promising a brighter future for its community.