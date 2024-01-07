Blackburn’s Vacant Blackamoor Inn to Make Way for Road Upgrades and Housing Development

Plans have been unveiled to demolish the Blackamoor Inn, a long-vacant former pub in Blackburn, to pave the way for an array of road improvements and a fresh residential development. The Blackburn with Darwen Council, the current owner of the inn, has green-lit the demolition to enhance the junction of Stopes Brow and Roman Road and to upscale the pedestrian pavement at the corner.

Strategic Location

The Blackamoor Inn is situated near Issa Way, a main artery named after billionaire siblings Mohsin and Zuber. The council’s aim is to clear the site to make room for substantial highway modifications, along with a residential project. This development is expected to boost visibility at the junction, enhancing road safety for both pedestrians and motorists alike.

History and Future

The council acquired the Blackamoor Inn in 2019 from Thwaites, a brewery, with a restriction preventing its future operation as a pub. A detailed condition survey by Capita, a professional services and digital solutions firm, revealed significant structural defects in the building. The complexities involved in converting the structure for residential usage led to the recommendation of its demolition.

Comprehensive Development

The former car park opposite the inn will also be secured and integrated into the housing scheme. This scheme is planned for the adjacent council land, thereby ensuring a comprehensive development plan. The demolition of the Blackamoor Inn, therefore, marks a significant step in the evolution of the region, paving the way for both infrastructural progress and residential expansion.