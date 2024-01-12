Blackburn Youth Zone Set for Expansion: Procurement Notice Issued

A procurement notice marking a new milestone in the development of young lives in Blackburn has been issued. The notice calls for adaptations and extensions to the existing Blackburn Youth Zone facilities, a beacon of hope and support for local youth located at Jubilee Street, Blackburn BB1 1EP. The project envisions creating new activity and workshop areas along with an extended entrance, aiming to cater to a broader spectrum of the youth’s needs and interests.

The Road to Expansion

The procurement notice signifies the commitment to enhancing the youth center’s offerings and expanding its reach. This move is expected to provide a more conducive environment for the personal and social development of young individuals in the area, molding them into well-rounded adults, capable of contributing positively to society.

Quality Assurance in Focus

Contractors will be evaluated based on a quality criterion, with a strong emphasis on Quality Assurance (QA), holding a weightage of 70% in the selection process. This underscores the commitment to delivering high-quality results and ensuring the reliability and longevity of the expanded facilities. The selection criteria are detailed within the procurement documents, ensuring transparency in the process.

Procurement Details

The procurement documents are accessible for free at www.mytenders.co.uk, and additional information can be requested from the same address. Electronic submissions of tenders or participation requests are mandatory, reflecting the modern, tech-savvy approach to operations. The process is an open procedure and is not covered by the Government Procurement Agreement. Interested parties are encouraged to register and obtain further information through the myTenders website. They are advised to allocate sufficient time for document uploads and electronic response submissions to avoid last-minute issues. Any queries can be directed to publicprocurementreview [at] cabinetoffice.gov.uk.