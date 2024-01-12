en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Blackburn Youth Zone Set for Expansion: Procurement Notice Issued

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Blackburn Youth Zone Set for Expansion: Procurement Notice Issued

A procurement notice marking a new milestone in the development of young lives in Blackburn has been issued. The notice calls for adaptations and extensions to the existing Blackburn Youth Zone facilities, a beacon of hope and support for local youth located at Jubilee Street, Blackburn BB1 1EP. The project envisions creating new activity and workshop areas along with an extended entrance, aiming to cater to a broader spectrum of the youth’s needs and interests.

The Road to Expansion

The procurement notice signifies the commitment to enhancing the youth center’s offerings and expanding its reach. This move is expected to provide a more conducive environment for the personal and social development of young individuals in the area, molding them into well-rounded adults, capable of contributing positively to society.

Quality Assurance in Focus

Contractors will be evaluated based on a quality criterion, with a strong emphasis on Quality Assurance (QA), holding a weightage of 70% in the selection process. This underscores the commitment to delivering high-quality results and ensuring the reliability and longevity of the expanded facilities. The selection criteria are detailed within the procurement documents, ensuring transparency in the process.

Procurement Details

The procurement documents are accessible for free at www.mytenders.co.uk, and additional information can be requested from the same address. Electronic submissions of tenders or participation requests are mandatory, reflecting the modern, tech-savvy approach to operations. The process is an open procedure and is not covered by the Government Procurement Agreement. Interested parties are encouraged to register and obtain further information through the myTenders website. They are advised to allocate sufficient time for document uploads and electronic response submissions to avoid last-minute issues. Any queries can be directed to publicprocurementreview [at] cabinetoffice.gov.uk.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
SEHTA Joins the Ranks of Research & Technology Organisation: A Boost for SMEs
SEHTA, a prominent entity in the field of healthcare technology, has recently elevated its status by becoming a Research & Technology Organisation (RTO), marking a significant stride in its pursuit of fostering innovation within the MedTech sector. This transition enables SEHTA’s participation in the Innovate UK EDGE Catapults & Research and Technology Organisations Grant Scheme,
SEHTA Joins the Ranks of Research & Technology Organisation: A Boost for SMEs
Atlas Holdings Forms New Industrial Real Estate Platform, Atlas Properties
2 mins ago
Atlas Holdings Forms New Industrial Real Estate Platform, Atlas Properties
Azhar Iqubal: From Inshorts CEO To Shark Tank India Investor
2 mins ago
Azhar Iqubal: From Inshorts CEO To Shark Tank India Investor
Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR
24 seconds ago
Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
24 seconds ago
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Bixby Land Co. Offloads Two Key Industrial Properties in Phoenix Amidst Market Growth
2 mins ago
Bixby Land Co. Offloads Two Key Industrial Properties in Phoenix Amidst Market Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
21 seconds
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
50 seconds
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
2 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
2 mins
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
2 mins
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
2 mins
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
3 mins
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
4 mins
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
5 mins
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
29 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
35 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app