Black Deer Festival Unveils Joe Bonamassa, Damian Lewis in Star-Studded Summer Line-Up

Black Deer, the celebrated Americana festival, has announced its latest artist lineup for the summer, featuring Grammy-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa and Homeland star Damian Lewis, set to perform at Eridge Park, Tunbridge Wells. The festival, now in its fifth year, is recognized for its eclectic mix of rock, country, and blues music, attracting global talent and music enthusiasts alike. This year's event, taking place from June 14-16, promises an unparalleled live music experience with its blend of legendary and emerging artists.

Headliners and Highlights

Leading the new wave of artists, Joe Bonamassa is slated to headline Black Deer, marking his sole UK festival appearance this year. Bonamassa, a blues rock virtuoso, has an illustrious career spanning over two decades, with 15 studio albums and three Grammy nominations to his name. His involvement with the Keeping the Blues Alive record label has seen collaborations with icons like Van Morrison and Bruce Springsteen. Joining him is the chart-topping Sheryl Crow, alongside other notable acts such as BC Camplight, Dale Watson and His Lonestars, and Eli Paperboy Reed. The festival will also feature actor and musician Damian Lewis, making his second appearance following the release of his debut album 'Mission Creep' earlier in the year.

More Than Music

Black Deer isn't just about the music; it's a celebration of Americana culture, from custom-built motorcycles and BBQ food to craft beer and live fire cooking. Attendees can also enjoy late-night entertainment and foraging workshops, making it a comprehensive cultural experience. The festival's dedication to showcasing American counter-culture alongside an impressive music roster has made it one of Kent's most anticipated summer events. With its scenic venue at Eridge Park, Black Deer provides a perfect backdrop for what has become a must-attend festival for Americana enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

A Growing Legacy

Since its inception, Black Deer Festival has grown significantly, both in scale and in the diversity of its lineup. By incorporating a wide range of genres within Americana and featuring artists from across the globe, it has established itself as a key player on the UK festival scene. The inclusion of high-profile artists such as Joe Bonamassa and Damian Lewis in this year's lineup underscores the festival's appeal and its ability to attract top-tier talent. As it enters its fifth year, Black Deer is set to continue its tradition of delivering unforgettable musical experiences, further cementing its status as a premier destination for fans of Americana music.

With an exciting lineup and a rich array of cultural offerings, Black Deer Festival 2024 is poised to be a standout event of the summer. As festival-goers prepare for three days of exceptional music and Americana culture, the anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend at Eridge Park is palpable. The festival not only celebrates the spirit of Americana but also brings together a community of music lovers, setting the stage for new discoveries and lasting memories.