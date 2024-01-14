en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Bitterne Police Station’s Future Still Unresolved Amid Various Plans

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Bitterne Police Station’s Future Still Unresolved Amid Various Plans

The once bustling Bitterne police station, situated on White’s Road, Southampton, continues to be shrouded in uncertainty. This former hub of law enforcement has been vacant since its closure in 2016, a move initially announced in 2014 as part of a cost-saving strategy. The station has been the subject of several redevelopment plans over the years, none of which have come to fruition. The building’s longevity hangs in the balance, as its future remains undetermined.

Unfulfilled Promises and Pending Plans

In 2020, the authorities announced plans to breathe new life into the station, but this optimism was short-lived, and the reopening never occurred. Fast forward to 2022, when it was confirmed that the station was set for demolition. However, this promise also remains unfulfilled, adding to the series of unresolved plans.

The police and crime commissioner for Hampshire, Donna Jones, revealed that feasibility studies are in progress to ascertain the best course of action for the old Bitterne site. The options on the table include the demolition and reconstruction of the building, but no definitive plans have been made. The indecision surrounding the station continues to linger, leaving residents and visitors of Southampton in a state of expectancy.

Ensuring Law and Order Amid Uncertainty

Despite the limbo surrounding the Bitterne police station, Jones reassured the residents that law and order in the city are not compromised. Southampton boasts of four operational police stations, including the Southampton Central Police Station, one of the most extensive facilities in Hampshire.

The city’s safety is further ensured by various police teams operating from different locations. These teams, which include District Patrol Teams, Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ensure a robust police presence in the area, irrespective of the status of the Bitterne police station.

As the future of the Bitterne police station hangs in the balance, the residents and visitors of Southampton can take solace in the fact that the city remains well-protected and served by the police from various other locations across the city.

0
Law Local News United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
In the wake of serious accusations against key constitutional office holders, the Attorney-General of Fiji, Siromi Turaga, has underscored the indispensability of due process. Turaga delineated that distinctive protocols are employed to tackle complaints against various officers, with the Judicial Services Commission and the Constitutional Offices Commission playing pivotal roles. Process of Investigation The Judicial
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
2 hours ago
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
2 hours ago
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
Islamabad Capital Police Mourns Loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob
2 hours ago
Islamabad Capital Police Mourns Loss of Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
2 hours ago
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Fiona Doyle Advocates for Change in Legal Framework for Sexual Abuse Victims
2 hours ago
Fiona Doyle Advocates for Change in Legal Framework for Sexual Abuse Victims
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
23 seconds
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
27 seconds
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
27 seconds
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
30 seconds
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
34 seconds
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
49 seconds
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
1 min
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
1 min
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
2 mins
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
11 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
23 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
28 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
32 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app