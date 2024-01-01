en English
Business

Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis

Despite the turmoil that the government’s 2022 financial audit has unearthed, the cryptocurrency industry remains in the spotlight. The audit has revealed that a considerable fraction of Value Added Tax (VAT) arrears, equating to £4.6 billion, is anticipated to remain uncollected. Out of this total, £4.3 billion worth of VAT dues is deemed uncollectable, while the rest is either contested or pending court resolution. Notably, the audit has flagged the £4.6 billion figure as ‘grossly inflated,’ indicating that the actual uncollectable VAT could be lower than reported.

Bitcoin’s Potential Surge Amidst Financial Turmoil

The VAT collection crisis sets the stage for discussions around Bitcoin. As the government grapples with issues concerning its financial management and reporting systems, the cryptocurrency industry is eyeing a potential price surge. The anticipated approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), along with supply-demand dynamics and global liquidity trends, substantiates this expectation. This has been further echoed by influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry such as Samson Mow and Raoul Pal.

Analysing the Unpredictable Bitcoin Market

The debate around Bitcoin’s price movements and future trajectory showcases the inherent uncertainty and complexity of the cryptocurrency markets. Despite the contrasting opinions and analyses, the potential regulatory developments such as ETF approvals add another layer of complexity to predicting Bitcoin’s price dynamics.

Long-Term Perspective Amid Short-Term Fluctuations

The discussion also underscores the significance of maintaining a long-term vision amidst short-term price fluctuations, aligning with the overarching theme of strategic decision-making and risk management in the evolving regulatory landscapes and market dynamics. This multi-faceted exploration of the cryptocurrency space delves into the potential implications for investors, institutions, and regulatory bodies.

Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

