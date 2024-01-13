en English
Society

Bishop of Blackburn Challenges Privatization of Children’s Care System

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Bishop of Blackburn Challenges Privatization of Children’s Care System

Deep within the pastoral heartlands of Lancashire, a quiet storm is brewing. Its focal point is the Rt Revd Philip North, the Bishop of Blackburn, who raises a clarion call against the privatization of the children’s care system. The Bishop’s concern springs from his observation of a significant swell in the number of care homes within his diocese. Interestingly, he attributes this not to an escalated demand for children’s care, but rather to the lure of affordable housing and lower labor costs in the region.

Profits Over Children’s Welfare

Bishop North’s criticisms coalesce around the dominance of private suppliers in the children’s care sector, a landscape he believes is increasingly dictated by the bottom line. His discomfort arises from the profit-driven operations of these companies, which he views as a disquieting shift from the welfare of children to the generation of revenue. He paints an unsettling picture of vulnerable children, already grappling with the trauma of being taken into care, being reduced to mere commodities in a trade of human despair.

Churches as Beacons of Support

In the midst of this bleak narrative, Bishop North presents a glimmer of hope. During a podcast discussion, he explores the potential role of churches in supporting children in care. Churches, he suggests, can provide a sanctuary of solace and support for these young souls, offering an alternative to the cold commercialism of the privatized care system.

A Call for Compassion

The Bishop’s comments echo a broader concern about the welfare of children caught in the crosshairs of a privatized care system. His words serve as a reminder that the wellbeing of the most vulnerable members of our society should never be secondary to profit. His plea is for a more compassionate approach to children’s care, one that places the emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing of children above all else.

Society United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

