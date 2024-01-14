Bishop Guli Francis-Dehqani: A Journey from Personal Tragedy to Groundbreaking Role

The Rt Rev Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, a figure with a deeply moving personal history tied to the Iranian Revolution, is set to grace the airwaves on BBC Radio 4’s show hosted by Lauren Laverne. Francis-Dehqani’s narrative is profound, having experienced the loss of her elder brother Bahram at the tender age of 14. Bahram was tragically murdered on May 6, 1980, a piece of news she accidentally stumbled upon while at school, a decision her sister made to shield her amidst the tumult.

Bahram’s Death: A Turning Point

Bahram’s demise served as a catalyst for Francis-Dehqani and her family’s exodus from Iran to the UK. This move laid the groundwork for her future endeavors. Initially, she immersed herself in the study of music at Nottingham University. She even made her mark at the BBC. However, her spiritual calling was strong, prompting her return to her faith.

Ordination: A Historic Milestone

Her journey culminated in her ordination as a priest. In doing so, she etched her name in history as the first minority ethnic woman to be appointed as a bishop in the UK. This role, she feels, transcends her personal accomplishments and signifies something far more substantial.

Desert Island Discs: A Glimpse into the Bishop’s Life

In the upcoming radio show, Francis-Dehqani opened up about her musical preferences, revealing that she would choose Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Take Me To Church’ and Keane’s ‘Sovereign Light Cafe’ as part of her song selection. Her choice of items to carry to a desert island was also reflective of her rich cultural heritage: ‘The Book of Kings’, a 10th-century Persian epic poem, and her photograph albums. The episode is all set to air at 11.15 am.