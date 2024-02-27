Bishop Alan Wilson of Buckingham Passes Away Unexpectedly at 68, Leaving Legacy of Leadership

The Diocese of Oxford and the wider church community are mourning the loss of Bishop Alan Wilson, the long-serving Bishop of Buckingham, who died unexpectedly on February 17 at the age of 68. His death has prompted tributes from colleagues, highlighting his remarkable leadership, especially in education and church schools, and his devoted service to the parishes, clergy, and community of Buckinghamshire.

Devoted Service and Leadership

Throughout his over 20 years as Bishop of Buckingham, Alan Wilson was known for his commitment to the church and its people. His ministry, rooted deeply within the Diocese of Oxford, saw him serve in various roles, including curate in Eynsham, Vicar in Caversham and Sandhurst, and Area Dean in Sonning, before his appointment as bishop in 2003 at Westminster Abbey. His leadership extended beyond the church to impact education, where he was noted for his significant contributions to church schools.

Tributes from Colleagues and Community

The Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, and the Ven Guy Elsmore, Archdeacon of Buckingham, both paid homage to Bishop Alan's deep friendships, pastoral relationships, and wise, prophetic leadership. His approach to ministry was characterized by a passionate love for God and God's church, prioritizing the care of his parishes and clergy above all else. His dedication to expanding the church's embrace to include all was a testament to his inclusive approach to ministry.

Remembering a Life of Faith and Service

Bishop Alan's journey in faith and service began with his ordination training at Wycliffe Hall in 1979, leading to a lifelong ministry within the Diocese of Oxford. His contributions to ministerial education and his leadership in planning diocesan events underscored his commitment to the church's growth and the well-being of its members. Bishop Alan is survived by his wife, Lucy, and five adult children, leaving behind a legacy of love, leadership, and devout service.

The loss of Bishop Alan Wilson marks the end of an era for the Diocese of Oxford, but his legacy will continue to influence the church and its approach to community and education. His life's work serves as a beacon of pastoral care and leadership, inspiring future generations to follow in his footsteps of devoted service and inclusive ministry.