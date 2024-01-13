en English
Economy

Birmingham Tops UK Cities with Highest Unemployment Rate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
In a recent study by Make My Blinds, Birmingham emerged as the city with the highest unemployment rate in the UK. The study, which utilized data from 2021, revealed an alarming 7.8% unemployment rate for Birmingham. Wolverhampton and Walsall, also in the West Midlands region, made the list ranking third and joint-fifth respectively. Wolverhampton recorded a 7.2% unemployment rate while Walsall, tied with Manchester, stood at 5.8%.

West Midlands Dominate Unemployment Rates

The West Midlands region notably appears thrice in the top 10 list of areas with the highest unemployment rates in England. Other cities that found their way onto this disheartening list include South Tyneside, Slough, Luton, Croydon, Bradford, and Blackpool.

A spokesperson from Make My Blinds drew attention to the wider implications of these figures, particularly in Birmingham. The financial instability tied to high unemployment rates can often lead to sleep disturbances among residents, exacerbating the situation.

ONS Data Echoes Economic Concerns

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) adds weight to the concerning economic situation in the West Midlands. The data showed that a staggering 41.6% of people in Birmingham and Dudley had never worked. Sandwell followed closely with 38.2%, and Walsall with 32.6%. These figures are indicative of the deep-seated economic issues plaguing these areas.

In another revealing statistic, the ONS data showed that the percentage of people aged over 16, who were economically active in Birmingham, was below the national average. This is in stark contrast to Solihull, which presented a more positive picture with an above-average economic activity level.

Region-Wide Disparities in Employment

These statistics underscore significant disparities in employment and economic activity within the West Midlands region. While some areas like Solihull show promise, the overall picture, dominated by high unemployment rates in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Walsall, suggests a regional economic issue that requires immediate attention.

Economy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

