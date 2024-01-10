en English
Birmingham House on Sale for £10,000: A Bargain or a Hazard?

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Birmingham House on Sale for £10,000: A Bargain or a Hazard?

In the quiet neighbourhood of Northfield, Birmingham, a three-bedroom semi-detached house has surfaced on the market for a startlingly low price of 10,000. However, the seemingly irresistible offer comes with a substantial catch: the property is severely plagued by mould to such an extent that potential buyers are barred from inspecting the interior before the auction. The severity of the mould infestation has turned the hallway walls into a canvas of black, demanding a comprehensive renovation before it can be rendered habitable.

Images Depict a Scene of Neglect

The property’s photographs paint a grim picture of neglect. Broken furniture, soiled curtains, and rotting waste are strewn across the rooms, while the kitchen’s wallpaper is peeling off, revealing the damp plaster beneath. The ceiling, partially collapsed, hangs ominously over the personal belongings scattered throughout the house.

A Bargain Amidst the Ruin?

Despite the lamentable state of the property, it remains a steal when compared to the nearby homes’ average price of 300,000. The house, though in disrepair, features a hallway, lounge diner, kitchen, bathroom, attic, and a spacious, albeit overgrown, garden. Its location offers additional appeal, nestled in close proximity to Birmingham city centre and the picturesque Lickey Hills Country Park and golf course.

Buyer Beware: Complete Renovation Needed

The property, under the purview of Bond Wolfe Commercial Auctions, retains ten years of its 99-year lease. The estate agent has issued an explicit warning about the property’s state, disallowing internal access before the sale. Despite being equipped with gas central heating and double glazing, the house calls for substantial renovation works. February 8 has been marked as the auction date for this potential bargain.

United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

