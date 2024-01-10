Birmingham House on Sale for £10,000: A Bargain or a Hazard?

In the quiet neighbourhood of Northfield, Birmingham, a three-bedroom semi-detached house has surfaced on the market for a startlingly low price of 10,000. However, the seemingly irresistible offer comes with a substantial catch: the property is severely plagued by mould to such an extent that potential buyers are barred from inspecting the interior before the auction. The severity of the mould infestation has turned the hallway walls into a canvas of black, demanding a comprehensive renovation before it can be rendered habitable.

Images Depict a Scene of Neglect

The property’s photographs paint a grim picture of neglect. Broken furniture, soiled curtains, and rotting waste are strewn across the rooms, while the kitchen’s wallpaper is peeling off, revealing the damp plaster beneath. The ceiling, partially collapsed, hangs ominously over the personal belongings scattered throughout the house.

A Bargain Amidst the Ruin?

Despite the lamentable state of the property, it remains a steal when compared to the nearby homes’ average price of 300,000. The house, though in disrepair, features a hallway, lounge diner, kitchen, bathroom, attic, and a spacious, albeit overgrown, garden. Its location offers additional appeal, nestled in close proximity to Birmingham city centre and the picturesque Lickey Hills Country Park and golf course.

Buyer Beware: Complete Renovation Needed

The property, under the purview of Bond Wolfe Commercial Auctions, retains ten years of its 99-year lease. The estate agent has issued an explicit warning about the property’s state, disallowing internal access before the sale. Despite being equipped with gas central heating and double glazing, the house calls for substantial renovation works. February 8 has been marked as the auction date for this potential bargain.