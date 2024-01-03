en English
Obituary

Birmingham Evening Mail’s Golden Era Newsman Gerry Holloyoak Passes Away at 94

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Birmingham Evening Mail’s Golden Era Newsman Gerry Holloyoak Passes Away at 94

Gerry Holloyoak, a former assistant editor at the Birmingham Evening Mail, and a pillar of the publication’s golden age, has tragically passed away at 94. A distinguished newsman, Holloyoak was instrumental during the newspaper’s peak in the 1970s and 80s, a time when its circulation experienced unprecedented growth, reaching over 350,000 daily copies.

Legacy of Expertise and Dedication

Holloyoak’s tenure at the Birmingham Evening Mail was marked by his remarkable expertise and unwavering dedication to the newsdesk. Working alongside Ian Mean, the chief news editor from 1975 to 1984, his influence was pivotal. Mean, who later rose to the editorship of the Gloucester Citizen and Western Daily Press, fondly remembered Holloyoak as one of the finest newsmen with whom he had the honor of working.

His deep-rooted knowledge of Birmingham and his significant contributions to the newsdesk were highly revered. Holloyoak’s tireless efforts to fill the newspaper’s numerous pages with engaging content overnight played a key role in the publication’s success.

End of An Era

Holloyoak’s passing on December 19th followed a period of hospitalization. His death marks the end of an era, a time when newspapers were at the height of their influence. The industry today mourns the loss of a figure who embodied the ‘golden era’ of newspapers.

His legacy is etched in the annals of journalistic history, his contributions to creating a vibrant and effective news operation remain unmatched. Gerry Holloyoak’s name is synonymous with the Birmingham Evening Mail’s success, and his absence will be deeply felt in the industry.

Obituary United Kingdom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

