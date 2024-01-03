en English
Business

Birmingham Airport Witnesses Resurgence in Corporate Travel, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
In a significant rebound echoing the resilience of the corporate world, Birmingham Airport has witnessed a surge in business travel, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The airport recorded corporate travel exceeding 100% of the 2019 figures in October. This remarkable recovery highlights the significance of in-person meetings, particularly for the numerous small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Birmingham area.

A Powerhouse of Manufacturing

The West Midlands, home to Birmingham Airport, is known for its robust manufacturing sector with a particular focus on steel and automotive industries. Major companies such as Jaguar Land Rover, GKN, and Rolls Royce Holdings Plc have their bases in the region, which boasts the second-highest proportion of business passengers after London Heathrow.

Resurgence Amid Challenges

The resilience displayed by Birmingham Airport is not mirrored across all UK airports. While London airports have also witnessed a rebound, they have not fully recovered to pre-Covid figures, especially in terms of business travel. The UK’s automotive industry, a significant contributor to the business travel figures, is steadily recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, Brexit, and supply chain issues. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports a positive trend in car production, further bolstering the recovery.

Expansion and Resilience

Despite the challenges posed by the cost of living crisis, Birmingham Airport is not only holding its ground but also looking to expand. The airport is currently negotiating with airlines such as Cathay Pacific and Finnair to introduce flights to Asia, supplementing the existing global routes provided by Emirates, Lufthansa, and Turkish Airlines. The airport’s CEO, Nick Barton, observes a high level of resilience among customers, underpinning a promising outlook for the future.

Business Transportation United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

