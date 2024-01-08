Birmingham Airport Gears Up for Major Passenger Increase Amidst Investments and Upgrades

The dawn of 2024 brings with it a new chapter for the Birmingham Airport. Driven by a robust recovery in travel demand post-COVID-19 and sizeable investments from airlines, the airport is gearing up to witness a significant upswing in passenger numbers. Having handled 11.5 million passengers in 2023, the airport has set its sights on accommodating 18 million by 2033.

Ambitious Upgrade Initiatives

Supporting this ambitious goal is a comprehensive upgrade plan. A significant £300 million capital investment over the next decade will fuel these transformations, along with a £50 million security screening hall slated to open its doors this summer. Further bolstering the airport’s infrastructure is an investment of £10 million in stand upgrades, paving the way for more efficient operations.

Airline Investments and New Routes

Several airlines are making their mark on this anticipated growth trajectory. Turkish Airlines is ramping up its flights to Istanbul, while Pegasus Airlines is pioneering a new route. The UK-based airline EasyJet is establishing a base at Birmingham, introducing 16 new routes and creating an estimated 100 direct jobs in the process. Jet2.com is extending its fleet at the airport, adding two new Greek destinations and flagging off flights to Morocco. Not to be left behind, Ryanair is beefing up its presence with a seventh aircraft and new routes in the pipeline. Emirates is on a hiring spree for cabin staff for its extensive network operating from Birmingham.

Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels

The fruits of these efforts are already starting to show. The airport noted a 19% increase in passengers during the holiday season and managed to surpass pre-pandemic levels in October. With a new website in the works and plans for a solar array that could cater to 20% of its electricity needs, Birmingham Airport is flying high towards continued growth.