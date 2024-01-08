en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Birmingham Airport Gears Up for Major Passenger Increase Amidst Investments and Upgrades

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Birmingham Airport Gears Up for Major Passenger Increase Amidst Investments and Upgrades

The dawn of 2024 brings with it a new chapter for the Birmingham Airport. Driven by a robust recovery in travel demand post-COVID-19 and sizeable investments from airlines, the airport is gearing up to witness a significant upswing in passenger numbers. Having handled 11.5 million passengers in 2023, the airport has set its sights on accommodating 18 million by 2033.

Ambitious Upgrade Initiatives

Supporting this ambitious goal is a comprehensive upgrade plan. A significant £300 million capital investment over the next decade will fuel these transformations, along with a £50 million security screening hall slated to open its doors this summer. Further bolstering the airport’s infrastructure is an investment of £10 million in stand upgrades, paving the way for more efficient operations.

Airline Investments and New Routes

Several airlines are making their mark on this anticipated growth trajectory. Turkish Airlines is ramping up its flights to Istanbul, while Pegasus Airlines is pioneering a new route. The UK-based airline EasyJet is establishing a base at Birmingham, introducing 16 new routes and creating an estimated 100 direct jobs in the process. Jet2.com is extending its fleet at the airport, adding two new Greek destinations and flagging off flights to Morocco. Not to be left behind, Ryanair is beefing up its presence with a seventh aircraft and new routes in the pipeline. Emirates is on a hiring spree for cabin staff for its extensive network operating from Birmingham.

Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels

The fruits of these efforts are already starting to show. The airport noted a 19% increase in passengers during the holiday season and managed to surpass pre-pandemic levels in October. With a new website in the works and plans for a solar array that could cater to 20% of its electricity needs, Birmingham Airport is flying high towards continued growth.

0
Aviation Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
4 mins ago
NTSB Probes Alaska Airlines Flight Incident as Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounded
In an unexpected turn of events, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 became the subject of a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation after its door blew off at 16,000 feet shortly after takeoff last Friday. The incident, now designated as an ‘accident’ by the NTSB, has raised major safety concerns, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
NTSB Probes Alaska Airlines Flight Incident as Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounded
Naresh Goyal and Jet Airways: A Tale of Triumph and Turbulence
41 mins ago
Naresh Goyal and Jet Airways: A Tale of Triumph and Turbulence
Alaska Airlines Jet Experienced Three Pressurization Warnings Prior to Emergency Landing
42 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Jet Experienced Three Pressurization Warnings Prior to Emergency Landing
GMR Airports Sees Share Price Surge Amid Block Deal and Covid-19 Relief Arbitration
23 mins ago
GMR Airports Sees Share Price Surge Amid Block Deal and Covid-19 Relief Arbitration
Golden Globes 2024, Sporting Highlights, and Political Developments: A Comprehensive Roundup
28 mins ago
Golden Globes 2024, Sporting Highlights, and Political Developments: A Comprehensive Roundup
Aviation Enthusiast Captures A380's Dramatic Landing Near Solihull
34 mins ago
Aviation Enthusiast Captures A380's Dramatic Landing Near Solihull
Latest Headlines
World News
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
12 seconds
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
3 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
4 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
5 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
5 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
6 mins
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
6 mins
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
6 mins
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
7 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
7 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
56 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app