en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Bioglitter: An Eco-Friendly Alternative Shaping the Future of Glitter Industry

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
Bioglitter: An Eco-Friendly Alternative Shaping the Future of Glitter Industry

The festive twinkle of traditional glitter, made chiefly from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) coated with aluminum, is losing its charm as its environmental impact comes to light. After a single use, these microplastics often find their way into waterways, disrupting ecosystems and raising significant environmental concerns. In a commendable response to this issue, Ronald Britton Ltd, a UK-based company, has introduced a more eco-friendly alternative: Bioglitter.

Bioglitter: A Fresh Take on a Festive Staple

In the wake of the European Union’s ban on the sale of loose plastic glitter, Ronald Britton Ltd’s Bioglitter offers a new solution, carefully crafted using a cellulose core derived from wood pulp. This pulp, often sourced from sustainably managed eucalyptus trees, allows Bioglitter to degrade safely in freshwater habitats within a mere four weeks. This innovative approach presents a stark contrast to the traditional glitter that has long been a threat to various ecosystems.

(Read Also: Bioglitter: A Sustainable Alternative to Microplastic Glitter)

Responding to Customer Concerns

Ronald Britton Ltd’s move towards creating Bioglitter wasn’t just a random pivot; it was prompted by a customer’s concerns about the environmental impact of plastic glitter. The customer’s apprehension led the company to consult with experts and create a product that degrades more easily in freshwater environments. This is a significant improvement from traditional glitter, which often requires industrial composting conditions or poses challenges in marine ecosystems.

(Read Also: Bioglitter: An Innovative Solution to the Glitter Pollution Problem)

Shaping the Future of the Glitter Industry

The development and success of Bioglitter signal a potential shift towards more responsible manufacturing practices in the glitter industry. Despite initial concerns about the product’s potential impact on plant life and ecosystems, demand for Bioglitter is on the rise in various industries, including cosmetics, festivals, crafting, and clothing, indicating a shift towards greener solutions.

In conclusion, Bioglitter, currently the only certified freshwater-biodegradable glitter in the market, represents a beacon of hope for environmental sustainability in the face of microplastic pollution. The company’s commitment to creating an eco-friendlier glitter aligns with global efforts to curb environmental damage and paves the way for a more sustainable future.

Read More

0
United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Princess Beatrice: The Emergence of a Fashion Icon in 2023

By Momen Zellmi

London Calls for Lighter Regulation to Boost 'Captive' Insurance Market

By Bijay Laxmi

Nottinghamshire Police Investigate Serious Sexual Assault: Five Teenagers Arrested

By Momen Zellmi

Rising Underemployment in the UK: A Growing Concern

By BNN Correspondents

From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected ...
@Health · 15 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected ...
heart comment 0
From Dousing Flames to Stoking Them: Firefighter-turned-Stuntman Danny Clifford Defies Danger

By BNN Correspondents

From Dousing Flames to Stoking Them: Firefighter-turned-Stuntman Danny Clifford Defies Danger
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Teenager Fatally Stabbed in North London

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Teenager Fatally Stabbed in North London
Parkinson’s Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland

By Safak Costu

Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment

By Wojciech Zylm

Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
38 seconds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
41 seconds
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
2 mins
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
2 mins
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
4 mins
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
4 mins
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
4 mins
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
4 mins
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
4 mins
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
48 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
52 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app