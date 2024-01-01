en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Bioglitter: A Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Glitter

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Bioglitter: A Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Glitter

Addressing the global concern over microplastics, UK-based Ronald Britton Ltd introduces a sustainable alternative to conventional glitter – Bioglitter. This new form of glitter, unlike its traditional counterpart, is designed to decompose naturally in freshwater habitats within a month, thereby significantly reducing potential harm to ecosystems.

From PVC and PET to Cellulose

Traditional glitter is typically made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyethylene terephthalate (PET), both forms of plastic. These are coated with aluminium to give the shiny appearance and then cut into tiny pieces. However, these minute glitter particles, a form of microplastic, often end up in water bodies and the environment after a single use, posing a significant threat to aquatic organisms and, by extension, humans. On the other hand, Bioglitter is crafted from a core of cellulose, derived from plant cell walls, replacing the hazardous PVC or PET.

The Genesis of Bioglitter

Ronald Britton Ltd embarked on the journey to create Bioglitter about 12 years ago, prompted by the environmental apprehensions of a cosmetics customer. Today, Bioglitter holds the unique distinction of being the only certified freshwater-biodegradable glitter in the market. Despite initial skepticism, the demand for Bioglitter is witnessing a steady surge across various industries, marking a shift towards more eco-friendly alternatives.

A Beacon of Hope for Environmental Sustainability

The advent of Bioglitter is reflective of broader environmental efforts to cut down on pollution and protect ecosystems. This development is particularly significant in the context of the European Union’s recent ban on the sale of loose plastic glitter. Bioglitter, with its ability to break down without harming freshwater habitats, symbolizes a leap towards the use of materials that marry functionality with sustainability.

0
Sustainability United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Resolutions to Combat Climate Change: A Guide to Individual Action

By Sakchi Khandelwal

UK Supermarkets to Cease Selling Pre-Packed Fruits and Vegetables by 2024

By Quadri Adejumo

ZAYA 2024: X Corp's Vision for a Revolutionary Tech Experience

By Shivani Chauhan

KANJIPITI 2024: A Global Tech Gathering to Shape the Future

By BNN Correspondents

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City ...
@Agriculture · 5 hours
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City ...
heart comment 0
Bhutan’s Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan's Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City
X Corp.: Pioneering Innovation and Setting the Pace for Global Progress

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp.: Pioneering Innovation and Setting the Pace for Global Progress
Adani Energy Solutions Bags ‘Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023’

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Energy Solutions Bags 'Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023'
Modular Homes: Affordable and Sustainable Housing of the Future?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Modular Homes: Affordable and Sustainable Housing of the Future?
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
49 seconds
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
56 seconds
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2 mins
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
3 mins
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
10 mins
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
11 mins
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
12 mins
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
15 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
15 mins
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
16 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
17 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app