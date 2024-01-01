Bioglitter: A Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Glitter

Addressing the global concern over microplastics, UK-based Ronald Britton Ltd introduces a sustainable alternative to conventional glitter – Bioglitter. This new form of glitter, unlike its traditional counterpart, is designed to decompose naturally in freshwater habitats within a month, thereby significantly reducing potential harm to ecosystems.

From PVC and PET to Cellulose

Traditional glitter is typically made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyethylene terephthalate (PET), both forms of plastic. These are coated with aluminium to give the shiny appearance and then cut into tiny pieces. However, these minute glitter particles, a form of microplastic, often end up in water bodies and the environment after a single use, posing a significant threat to aquatic organisms and, by extension, humans. On the other hand, Bioglitter is crafted from a core of cellulose, derived from plant cell walls, replacing the hazardous PVC or PET.

The Genesis of Bioglitter

Ronald Britton Ltd embarked on the journey to create Bioglitter about 12 years ago, prompted by the environmental apprehensions of a cosmetics customer. Today, Bioglitter holds the unique distinction of being the only certified freshwater-biodegradable glitter in the market. Despite initial skepticism, the demand for Bioglitter is witnessing a steady surge across various industries, marking a shift towards more eco-friendly alternatives.

A Beacon of Hope for Environmental Sustainability

The advent of Bioglitter is reflective of broader environmental efforts to cut down on pollution and protect ecosystems. This development is particularly significant in the context of the European Union’s recent ban on the sale of loose plastic glitter. Bioglitter, with its ability to break down without harming freshwater habitats, symbolizes a leap towards the use of materials that marry functionality with sustainability.