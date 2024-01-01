Bioglitter: A Beacon of Hope for Environmental Sustainability

In light of the European Union’s recent ban on the sale of loose plastic glitter due to its detrimental environmental impact, a UK-based metal powder supplier, Ronald Britton Ltd, has developed Bioglitter, an eco-friendly alternative that reduces microplastic pollution. This innovative product, created from a cellulose core sourced from sustainably managed forests, safely degrades in freshwater habitats within a mere four weeks.

From Complaints to Innovation

The development of Bioglitter is the result of a 12-year journey sparked by customer concerns over the environmental consequences of plastic glitter. Unlike traditional glitter, which inevitably ends up as a microplastic in waterways after single use, Bioglitter represents a beacon of hope for environmental sustainability. Despite initial apprehensions, the demand for this product has seen a steady increase across various industries, signaling a shift towards greener solutions.

Manufacturing Bioglitter

The production process of Bioglitter involves replacing the plastic in traditional glitter with regenerated cellulose derived from wood pulp, certified by FSC or PEFC standards. This operation is carried out in two German factories, aligning with worldwide efforts to minimize microplastic pollution, which has been found to penetrate all levels of the environment, from plants to marine life and humans.

The Ubiquity of Microplastics

Paul Anastas, director of the Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering at Yale University, underscores the omnipresence of microplastics in the environment. The creation of environmentally friendly alternatives like Bioglitter is a crucial step towards reducing our reliance on these harmful particles. Currently, Bioglitter stands as the only certified freshwater-biodegradable glitter in the market, signaling a promising future for eco-conscious innovations.