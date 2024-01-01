en English
Bioglitter: A Beacon of Hope for Environmental Sustainability

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
Bioglitter: A Beacon of Hope for Environmental Sustainability

In light of the European Union’s recent ban on the sale of loose plastic glitter due to its detrimental environmental impact, a UK-based metal powder supplier, Ronald Britton Ltd, has developed Bioglitter, an eco-friendly alternative that reduces microplastic pollution. This innovative product, created from a cellulose core sourced from sustainably managed forests, safely degrades in freshwater habitats within a mere four weeks.

From Complaints to Innovation

The development of Bioglitter is the result of a 12-year journey sparked by customer concerns over the environmental consequences of plastic glitter. Unlike traditional glitter, which inevitably ends up as a microplastic in waterways after single use, Bioglitter represents a beacon of hope for environmental sustainability. Despite initial apprehensions, the demand for this product has seen a steady increase across various industries, signaling a shift towards greener solutions.

Manufacturing Bioglitter

The production process of Bioglitter involves replacing the plastic in traditional glitter with regenerated cellulose derived from wood pulp, certified by FSC or PEFC standards. This operation is carried out in two German factories, aligning with worldwide efforts to minimize microplastic pollution, which has been found to penetrate all levels of the environment, from plants to marine life and humans.

The Ubiquity of Microplastics

Paul Anastas, director of the Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering at Yale University, underscores the omnipresence of microplastics in the environment. The creation of environmentally friendly alternatives like Bioglitter is a crucial step towards reducing our reliance on these harmful particles. Currently, Bioglitter stands as the only certified freshwater-biodegradable glitter in the market, signaling a promising future for eco-conscious innovations.

United Kingdom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

