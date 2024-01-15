en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Billionaire Tory Donor, Alan Howard, Bags £268m from Hedge Fund

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Billionaire Tory Donor, Alan Howard, Bags £268m from Hedge Fund

The billion-pound payout to Tory donor and billionaire, Alan Howard, from his hedge fund last year has created ripples in the financial world. As bets on interest rates reaped dividends for his company, Howard’s earnings soared, more than tripling compared to the previous year. This marked the largest payout since 2019 when £440m was paid out to partners. The windfall has fortified Howard’s position as one of Britain’s wealthiest men, although the exact effect on his personal wealth remains undisclosed.

A High-Stakes Gamble on Interest Rates

Alan Howard’s hedge fund, Brevan Howard Asset Management, cashed in on successful interest rate bets, which resulted in a £268 million payout for Howard. This payout was more than three times the previous year’s and the largest since 2019. The company, which specializes in digital assets and global macro, capitalized on rising interest rates, proving the firm’s strategic prowess in a fluctuating financial landscape.

Surge in Profits

The fund’s profits witnessed a nearly 300 percent surge last year, with operating profit reaching a staggering £415 million. This substantial increase in payout was a direct result of successful interest rate bets. However, the specific details regarding the nature of these bets and their implications on the performance of the hedge fund remain undisclosed. The sudden surge does hint at the high-risk, high-reward nature of hedge fund operations and the expertise required to navigate such tumultuous financial waters.

Howard’s Investment Interests

Alan Howard, the mastermind behind the Brevan Howard hedge fund empire, has been known for his significant investments in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. This payout revelation might provide insight into Howard’s investment strategies and his ability to recognize and leverage profitable financial trends. Despite the uncertainty and volatility often associated with these digital assets, Howard’s successful ventures in this domain, coupled with his recent windfall, further solidify his status as a key player in the global financial stage.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
Metair, a leading player in the automotive components and batteries industry, has ushered in a new chapter with the appointment of Paul O’Flaherty as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from February 2024. A Chartered Accountant by profession, O’Flaherty is recognized for his successful track record in spearheading turnarounds, restructurings, mergers, and acquisitions, as well
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
Wave of Store Closures Hits UK High Street as Retail Challenges Persist
2 mins ago
Wave of Store Closures Hits UK High Street as Retail Challenges Persist
Leveraging Field Service Management for Efficient Asset Management
3 mins ago
Leveraging Field Service Management for Efficient Asset Management
Japan's Nikkei Index Peaks at 34-Year High, Driven by Shipping Sector Rally
2 mins ago
Japan's Nikkei Index Peaks at 34-Year High, Driven by Shipping Sector Rally
X Corp. Forecasts Robust 2024 Growth: Eyes Rural Demand Recovery
2 mins ago
X Corp. Forecasts Robust 2024 Growth: Eyes Rural Demand Recovery
Tata Motors Launches Nationwide 'Customer Care Mahotsav'
2 mins ago
Tata Motors Launches Nationwide 'Customer Care Mahotsav'
Latest Headlines
World News
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
6 seconds
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
1 min
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
1 min
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
3 mins
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
3 mins
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
3 mins
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
3 mins
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
3 mins
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
38 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app