Business

Billionaire Doug Barrowman’s Lavish Yacht Amidst PPE Procurement Scandal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Billionaire Doug Barrowman’s Lavish Yacht Amidst PPE Procurement Scandal

In the eye of a tempestuous scandal involving government procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), Scottish billionaire Doug Barrowman is reportedly readying to receive a new 50 million mega yacht, the Vento. The news has spurred controversy as Barrowman, the husband of Baroness Michelle Mone, and his firm, PPE Medpro, are under investigation by the National Crime Agency for allegations of fraud and bribery.

The Lavish Vento Amidst a Scandal

Barrowman, a well-known yacht enthusiast, has a history of luxury marine vessels to his name. He previously sold a 57m yacht, the Turquoise, for a substantial 17.5 million and currently has a smaller yacht, the Lady M, listed for sale at 6.8 million. His new possession, the Vento, is an opulent 87m yacht equipped with luxury features such as a Tour de France blue hull, a swimming pool, a dual-purpose helipad and basketball court, an outdoor cinema, and a beauty salon. The yacht is being customised in Turkey by London-based H2 Designs, a firm Barrowman has previously patronised.

The PPE Procurement Scandal

However, the timing of this grand expenditure has drawn public ire amidst allegations of fraudulent activities linked to PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Barrowman. The firm was awarded over 200 million by the UK Government for the supply of medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being sued for a hefty 122 million on claims that its supplied surgical gowns were unfit for use. Both Barrowman and Mone have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Assets on Sale and Rising Public Scrutiny

As the couple are embroiled in this growing scandal, a range of their assets have been put up for sale. Living on the tax haven Isle of Man, Barrowman and Mone have faced increasing scrutiny over their substantial financial gains from the government contracts. Mone has admitted to lobbying for PPE contracts, a stark contradiction to her initial denials of involvement. The luxurious life of the couple, highlighted by the imminent delivery of the million-dollar yacht, stands in stark contrast to the scandal that surrounds them, casting a long shadow over their affluent lifestyle.

United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

