Billie Piper Reveals Amy Winehouse's School Bullying, Highlights Uniqueness

Billie Piper shared insights on her former classmate Amy Winehouse's experiences of bullying at Sylvia Young Theatre School, attributing it to Winehouse's distinctive personality and creative expressions.

Early Years and Challenges

Piper, reflecting on her time at the prestigious performing arts school in London, noted Winehouse's 'super clever' and 'super bright' nature, which set her apart from other students. Despite her talents, Winehouse faced bullying, with Piper suggesting that her willingness to 'push buttons and do weird stuff' might have contributed to her struggles with peers. This environment, as Piper recalls, didn't provide the easiest journey for someone as unique as Winehouse.

Fame and Reflections

