Billie Piper Recalls Smoking with Spice Girls at 15, Shares Set Souvenirs

British actress and singer Billie Piper recently opened up about her youthful encounters with the Spice Girls, revealing she smoked cigarettes with them at the age of 15. The revelation came during her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she also divulged her penchant for taking memorabilia from television sets, including a significant piece from Doctor Who.

Childhood Dreams and Set Keepsakes

Piper spent her teenage years in the limelight, achieving record-breaking success as the youngest artist to debut at number one on the UK singles chart. Her appearance alongside the Spice Girls on Top of the Pops was a highlight, where she shared cigarettes with Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton. "It was heaven," Piper reminisced about her time with the pop icons. Beyond these cherished memories, Piper also shared her habit of collecting unique items from her acting roles, notably securing the central console from the Tardis of Doctor Who, showcasing her deep connection to the roles she's portrayed.

Reflecting on a Diverse Career

Throughout her career, Piper has transitioned from music to acting, leaving an indelible mark on each field. She discussed her astonishment at signing her first record deal at the same age as her eldest son, emphasizing the different interests of her children, who prefer contemporary icons over their mother's storied past. Piper's acting roles, particularly in Doctor Who and her upcoming part in Netflix's Scoop, based on the infamous Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, illustrate her versatility and continued relevance in the entertainment industry.

Legacy and Future Endeavors

Billie Piper's candid revelations on The Jonathan Ross Show shed light on the unique experiences that have shaped her career. From her early days smoking with the Spice Girls to her thoughtful collection of set memorabilia, Piper's journey through the entertainment industry is both unique and inspiring. As she moves forward with new roles and projects, her reflections on past experiences provide a fascinating glimpse into the life of one of Britain's most beloved entertainers.