Big Kid Circus Brings Thrills to Braintree Village: First All-Female Motorbike Stunt Team Highlight

The Big Kid Circus is gearing up to dazzle Braintree Village with its first-ever appearance, promising a spectacle of thrills, laughter, and awe-inspiring performances from March 13-24. Founded by Biliana and Kiril Kirilov in 2005, the circus has become renowned for its diverse array of global talent and breathtaking shows. This year, the spotlight shines on an all-female motorbike stunt team set to perform daring high-speed maneuvers within a mesh globe.

High-Octane Entertainment

At the heart of the circus's eagerly anticipated visit to Braintree Village Shopping Outlet is the remarkable all-female motorbike stunt team. These fearless performers will defy gravity, racing at breakneck speeds inside the 'globe of death', showcasing their extraordinary skill and courage. Such a highlight underscores the circus's commitment to delivering unique and exhilarating experiences to its audiences. With multiple shows planned daily, including after-school and weekend slots, families have ample opportunity to witness this spectacle of speed and precision.

A Global Melting Pot of Talent

The Big Kid Circus prides itself on its rich tapestry of performers hailing from corners of the globe as diverse as Cuba, Russia, Romania, and beyond. This international ensemble brings a variety of acts that blend traditional circus artistry with modern thrills, ensuring a dynamic and unforgettable show for all ages. Julia Kirilova, the circus event manager, emphasizes the diversity and talent of their performers, expressing excitement to introduce them to the Essex community. The inclusion of acts like the all-female motorbike stunt team not only adds a thrilling dimension to the circus but also showcases the evolving nature of circus performances in embracing and celebrating female empowerment and prowess.

Community Anticipation and Accessibility

The collaboration between the Big Kid Circus and Braintree Village heralds an exciting addition to the local event calendar. Josef O'Sullivan, the centre director at Braintree Village, shares the community's enthusiasm, anticipating that the circus will be a 'big hit'. Recognizing the importance of accessibility, ticket prices are set at an affordable rate, making the circus an attractive option for family outings. The event's planning also takes into consideration convenient showtimes to accommodate school schedules and weekend family plans, ensuring that everyone has the chance to partake in the fun.

As the Big Kid Circus prepares to make its mark on Braintree Village, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a thrilling and memorable experience for the local community. With its blend of international talent, groundbreaking performances, and commitment to accessibility, the circus is set to deliver entertainment that captivates and delights audiences of all ages. As the lights dim and the performers take the stage, one thing is clear: the Big Kid Circus is not just a show, but a celebration of skill, courage, and the sheer joy of live entertainment.