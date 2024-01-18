en English
Business

Big Issue Invest Offers £15M to Support Social Ventures in England

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST


In a significant move towards supporting social ventures and charities, Big Issue Invest (BII) has rolled out the Impact Loans England programme (ILE). A funding initiative of 15 million GBP, it aims to bolster early-stage social businesses. The programme is crafted to be inclusive, flexible, and patient, making it easier for these ventures to navigate seasonal income fluctuations and economic uncertainties.

Financing Options and Conditions

The funding provided by BII spans from 20,000 to 400,000 GBP per recipient, of which up to 20% can be availed as a grant. The loan terms are designed to be flexible, ranging from 1 to 8 years with an estimated interest rate between 7.5% and 8.5%. Beneficiaries also have the option to enjoy up to a 12-month interest-only period and can repay their loans early without incurring penalties.

Additional Support for Applicants

The ILE programme goes a step further by offering Reach Fund grants up to 15,000 GBP. These grants are aimed at refining application strategies and financial plans. Dedicated account managers are assigned to provide guidance throughout the application process and continuous support.

Targeted Investments

The fund has a clear focus on investing particularly in regions grappling with poverty. It aims to bolster ventures led by or serving marginalized communities, including those led by individuals from Black, Asian, minority ethnic, and disabled groups. This targeted approach is a bid to uplift the underserved and contribute towards building a more inclusive society.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

