Big Ben under Scrutiny: Mixed Reviews on TripAdvisor

Big Ben, a symbol of Great Britain's rich history, standing tall by the River Thames, has recently been subject to a torrent of mixed reviews on TripAdvisor. Despite boasting over 19,000 triumphant 5-star ratings, this iconic landmark has not been immune to criticism. A surprising tally of 764 users have rated their experience as 'terrible', pulling into question the grandeur of this much-loved monument.

Ordinary Clock or Timeless Landmark?

The heart of the criticism lies in a varied range of issues. Some visitors, unimpressed by the architecture, compared Big Ben to ordinary clocks, suggesting it lacked any unique appeal. There were calls for modernization, with patrons proposing the introduction of a digital display or an increase in its physical size to make it more impressive. The presence of pigeons, a common sight in many public spaces, also proved to be a point of contention.

Disappointed Visitors Voice Their Concerns

Among the dissatisfied visitors were Laird Cook from Inverness and Aimee T, who visited Big Ben before its £80 million restoration between 2017 and 2022. Cook found the landmark to be underwhelming, while Aimee T humorously suggested that the name should be changed to 'Medium Ben' due to its less than imposing height. The name 'Big Ben', it seems, has set expectations that some visitors felt were not met.

Restoration Woes and Cultural References

The restoration itself, which required considerable scaffolding and the presence of builders, was another detractor for many tourists. The sight of the historic clock tower shrouded in scaffolding was far from the image tourists had in mind. Some, like Iliya M, even invoked the imagery of the film 'V for Vendetta', where the Houses of Parliament are obliterated, to express their discontent. Despite these critiques, Big Ben's prime location continues to entice tourists, offering breathtaking views of the Thames, Westminster Bridge, and the London Eye.