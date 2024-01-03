Beyond Retro and Converse Join Forces: A Sustainable Sneaker Collaboration

In a unique marriage of vintage fashion and innovative design, the UK-based vintage retailer, Beyond Retro, collaborates with the iconic footwear brand, Converse, delivering a remarkable range of Chuck 70 sneakers that underscore sustainability. This collaboration, available on the Converse website, offers customers a distinctive and eco-friendly fashion statement that combines the legacies of both brands.

A Fusion of History, Style, and Sustainability

Beyond Retro and Converse’s Chuck 70 collaboration features a range of sustainable sneakers crafted from upcycled floral fabrics. The collection, steeped in historical significance and contemporary eco-conscious design, represents a fusion of history, style, and sustainability. Each pair is unique, echoing the commitment to green practices. The collaboration intertwines Beyond Retro’s journey, from a warehouse-turned-retail store to a leading vintage fashion destination, and Converse’s century-long history in footwear.

Unparalleled Design and Comfort

The Beyond Retro x Converse Chuck 70 exclusive collection guarantees that each pair is distinct, showcasing pre-loved floral patterns carefully sourced by Beyond Retro in the UK. The diamond-patterned uppers, inspired by Chuck Taylor’s iconic outsole, are constructed from quilted Primaloft insulation. The Chuck 70 Hi flaunts the circular inner heel logo, and both the Hi and Low silhouettes proudly display Converse branding on insoles and durable rubber heel plates.

A Commitment to Eco-Conscious Fashion

These shoes, finished with clean white laces and a white midsole coupled with a rubber outsole incorporating recycled rubber scraps, are not only stylish but also environmentally conscious. The high and low-top versions are priced at $110 and $105 respectively. This collection marks a significant stride in sustainable fashion, offering customers a chance to elevate their sneaker game while supporting eco-friendly practices. Don’t miss out on this exceptional collection, now available on the Converse webstore.