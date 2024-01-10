en English
Education

Better Tomorrows Programme Receives £450,000 Grant to Train Youth Workers in Cumbria

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Better Tomorrows Programme Receives £450,000 Grant to Train Youth Workers in Cumbria

The Better Tomorrows programme, helmed by the Cumbria Community Foundation, has been awarded a substantial £450,000 lottery grant. The purpose of this funding is to enable the training of over 200 youth workers across Cumbria in the upcoming five years. This initiative is a response to the drastic decrease in funding for youth services that has been observed over the past decade. The programme is poised to increase the availability of quality youth work in the area.

Addressing the Decline in Youth Services Funding

The Better Tomorrows programme not only offers training to young individuals but also provides financial support to cover the salaries of youth workers. These workers are responsible for conducting new or additional sessions, particularly in regions where such services are scarce. So far, a total of £1,062,330 has been granted to 24 organisations, facilitating the employment of 33 youth workers for a span of three years.

The Power of Youth Workers

The lottery grant bestowed upon the Cumbrian organisation will specifically be used for the training of 225 youth workers. Better Tomorrows was established in 2021 by David Beeby, the then-high sheriff of Cumbria. Beeby identified a pressing need to concentrate on the youth who bore the brunt of the pandemic and the sharp decline in funding for youth services.

A Call for Further Investment

Despite the undeniable success of the programme in training workers and conducting youth club sessions, there is an emerging concern that the budget for salaries is dwindling, necessitating additional investment. The CEO of Cumbria Youth Alliance, Becky Wolstenholme, has lauded the initiative as vital, especially in the aftermath of Covid-19, when young people are grappling with complicated issues and have lost fundamental social skills. The programme emphasizes the significance of equipping young people with crucial life skills for a satisfying life.

Education United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

