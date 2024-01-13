en English
Agriculture

Bernard Matthews Announces Proposed Closure of Historic Norfolk Factory Amid Financial Struggles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
UK’s leading poultry producer, Bernard Matthews, known for its unforgettable ‘bootiful’ catchphrase and infamous Turkey Twizzlers, is facing major hurdles threatening its existence. The company has proposed the closure of its factory at Great Witchingham, Norfolk, a site that not only houses its manufacturing operations but also stands as the founder’s home and company headquarters. Turbulent times marked with financial losses and an ‘extremely challenging environment’ have catapulted this decision.

The Rise and Fall of Bernard Matthews

Bernard Matthews’ story began in 1950 with the purchase of 20 turkey eggs and a dream. By the 1960s, the company had evolved into the largest turkey farmer in Europe, overcoming hurdles and continually growing. Despite facing controversies such as criticism by chef Jamie Oliver over Turkey Twizzlers, incidents of ‘baseball’ mistreatment of turkeys, and a bird flu outbreak, Bernard Matthews remained a significant supplier of turkey products in the UK.

After the death of Bernard Matthews in 2010, the company was acquired by Ranjit Singh Boparan, founder of the 2 Sisters Food Group, in 2016. However, the years following have been challenging for the business. The industry is grappling with labour shortages due to Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with rising fuel, feed, and energy costs. The company reported losses of £25m in 2022, which were reduced to £10m in 2023.

The Great Witchingham Factory Closure

The proposed closure of the Great Witchingham factory is a strategic move to counter these losses. The 2 Sisters Food Group has assured the nearly 600 employees at the site that alternative jobs at other company factories in Norfolk and Suffolk would be offered. A 45-day consultation with staff and unions is set to commence, with the company reiterating that there is no immediate risk of redundancy. Efforts will be made to maintain pay rates and terms for all employees.

The company plans to retain ownership of the hall, the headquarters since 1955, even post-closure. This move signals an attempt to preserve the heritage of a brand that has been a staple of the UK poultry market.

Agriculture Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

