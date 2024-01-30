Berkshire Mother Challenges Government's School Attendance Campaign

In Bracknell, Berkshire, a woman named Emma Hester has taken a stand against a government campaign that she deems offensive. Hester's 11-year-old daughter, who is autistic, has been unable to attend school due to the lack of suitable resources and support within the current education system. Hester argues that the campaign, titled 'Moments Matter, Attendance Counts', indirectly places the burden of children's truancy on parents.

Hester's Personal Response to her Daughter's Educational Needs

As a former police officer, Hester has decided to take matters into her own hands. Rather than waiting for the system to provide the necessary assistance, she has chosen to undertake occupational therapy training herself. This decision was influenced by the belief that it would be a quicker route to providing her daughter with the required support.

Petition Gaining Momentum

Through the platform of change.org, Hester has initiated a petition that has gained significant traction, with over 4,000 individuals expressing their support by signing it. The petition demands that the government acknowledge and address the systemic issues within the educational system instead of blaming parents for their children's non-attendance. Prominent figures, such as broadcaster Carrie Grant and the National Autistic Society, have echoed Hester's sentiments, criticizing the campaign for its lack of sensitivity and understanding towards the unique challenges faced by autistic children in schools daily.

Government's Stance on the Issue

Despite the growing opposition, the Department for Education maintains its stance on the campaign. It asserts that regular school attendance is integral to a child's well-being and learning process. Nonetheless, data presents a contrasting scenario, revealing that more than one in five children in England are persistently absent from school. This figure has seen a sharp increase, doubling since before the onset of the pandemic.