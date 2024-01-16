Benidorm Dethrones Newcastle as Top Stag Do Destination

Benidorm, a Spanish resort town celebrated for its vibrant nightlife and affordable prices, has leapfrogged Newcastle to secure the top spot as the preferred stag do destination for British celebrants, according to Last Night of Freedom, a travel agency specializing in orchestrating hen and stag parties. Newcastle, which also lost its crown as the leading hen night destination to Liverpool, has seen its appeal decline in favor of the sun-kissed Costa hotspot.

Benidorm's Unmatched Party Experience

The allure of Benidorm resides in its 'gloriously tacky' ambience, pulsating nightlife, and wallet-friendly prices, with promotions such as one Euro pints luring in revelers. The town's nightlife establishments, some of which remain open until 6 am, offer an unrivalled party experience that has captivated British stag do celebrants.

Newcastle Encouraged to Reclaim the Crown

Despite the intensifying competition, Matt Mavir, the head of Last Night of Freedom, is rallying Newcastle to persist in welcoming party-goers with open arms. Mavir's ambition is to restore Newcastle's reputation as a top party destination and reclaim the coveted top spot. While the city has seen a decline in its popularity, it still holds a strong position, ranking second in the list of preferred stag do destinations, trailing behind Benidorm.

Top Stag Do and Hen Night Destinations

Following Benidorm in the stag do destination rankings are Newcastle, Liverpool, Dublin, and Prague, amongst others. As for the hen night destinations, Liverpool leads the pack, followed by Newcastle, York, and more. The rankings indicate a clear shift in preference among British party-goers, with Benidorm and Liverpool emerging as the new party capitals.