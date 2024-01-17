Bender UK Poised for Significant Growth in 2023, Emphasizing Innovation and Community Engagement

The year 2023 has proven to be a period of significant growth for Bender UK, a subsidiary of the Bender Group. According to the company's Managing Director, Gareth Brunton, Bender UK is set to achieve a remarkable 20% increase in turnover compared to the previous year. The Cumbrian-based outfit, renowned for its manufacturing solutions that monitor and maintain critical power systems, has also expanded its workforce by employing 20 new staff, reinforcing its plans for growth and expansion across the UK and Ireland.

Bender UK's Global Presence and Industry Impact

With a workforce that exceeds 1,200 globally and a presence in over 100 countries, Bender UK is a significant player in the industry. Its technology is heavily utilized in the healthcare sector, where it claims a 90% usage rate among UK hospitals. The company's solutions are critical in maintaining life-supporting equipment, thus ensuring continuity in essential services. In addition to healthcare, Bender UK's technology is also integral to the rail, oil and gas, data centers, maritime, and electric vehicle charging sectors.

Investment in R&D and Local Community Engagement

As part of its growth strategy, Bender UK is investing in research and development, with a specific focus on artificial intelligence integration. The company has brought an intern from the University of Manchester on board to assist with online monitoring solutions. In addition to its R&D efforts, Bender UK is also expanding its headquarters in Ulverston, with enhancements planned for its demonstration operating theatre and electric vehicle charging car park.

Beyond its business operations, Bender UK is committed to community engagement. The company sponsors local youth teams and hosts the UlverSTEM festival, an event that promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to the younger generation in the local area. Gareth Brunton, the company's Managing Director, emphasizes the importance of contributing to making Furness a better place to live, showcasing Bender UK's dedication to the local community.