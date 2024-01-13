Belsize Park Residents Decry ‘Ugly Atrocity’ Summerhouse Built Without Permission

Residents of Belsize Park, a plush neighborhood in northwest London, are up in arms over a new summerhouse, termed an ‘ugly atrocity,’ constructed without planning permission in their vicinity. The controversial building, owned by finance director Michael Szalontay, has been blamed for spoiling garden views from neighboring £2 million homes and potentially eroding their market value.

The Community’s Outrage

The structure, unfavorably likened to an ‘air raid shelter,’ was erected without informing the community and is suspected to violate the conservation area’s regulations. Upon discovering that required planning permission was not obtained, locals took the matter to the Camden Council, demanding a halt to the construction. The council promptly ordered the cessation of the construction in response. Szalontay subsequently filed a retrospective planning application to legalize the summerhouse.

Residents’ Concerns and Szalontay’s Response

The community’s concerns are centered around the visual impact of the building, its close proximity to their gardens, and the legalities involved in constructing without authorization. In stark contrast, Szalontay seems taken aback by the severe backlash. He clarifies that the summerhouse was envisioned as a play area for his children and an enhancement to what was previously a waste land. Asserting his right to develop his property, Szalontay is stunned by the anger, especially considering he has sought legal advice throughout the process.

The Council’s Dilemma and the Residents’ Retort

Residents continue to voice their objections on the online planning application. The council now finds itself faced with the decision to either enforce the planning laws or allow the retrospective application. This incident highlights the delicate balance between property rights and community aesthetics, exposing the importance of communication and adherence to regulations in maintaining harmony in residential areas.