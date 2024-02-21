Bellway London Embarks on a New Chapter at Barking Riverside with Plans for 440 Homes

Imagine a place where the past and the future converge, creating a vibrant community that not only offers a roof over your head but a place to call home. Bellway London's latest venture at Barking Riverside is poised to do just that. Nestled on a 2.3-acre site that whispers the tales of its industrial past, the fifth phase of Fielders Quarter is set to transform the landscape with 440 new homes. This ambitious project is more than just bricks and mortar; it's a testament to the evolution of urban living, where sustainability, affordability, and lifestyle convene.

A Vision for Modern Living

The blueprint for this new chapter at Barking Riverside is both daring and deliberate. With plans for five apartment blocks, the development promises a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. What sets this project apart is not just the sheer number of homes, with 286 earmarked for private sale and 154 available through the London Affordable Rent scheme or shared ownership, but the emphasis on quality of life. Each apartment will feature either a patio space, balcony, or terrace, offering residents their own slice of the outdoors. Meanwhile, amenities such as an on-site concierge service, a gym, cycle storage, and a residents-only courtyard are set to enrich the living experience, fostering a sense of community and well-being.

Embracing Technology and Sustainability

As the construction industry faces increasing pressure to modernize, Bellway London is stepping up to the challenge. Drawing on insights from Build in Digital, the project will leverage cutting-edge construction management technology. This approach not only promises improved efficiency and communication but also aligns with the stringent building safety legislation. The adoption of cloud-based solutions and a connected construction methodology underscores a commitment to not only meet regulatory requirements but to exceed them. This forward-thinking strategy ensures that the development at Barking Riverside will not only stand the test of time but will do so sustainably, minimizing its environmental footprint.

A New Public Square: Western Square

At the heart of this development lies Western Square, a new public square designed to be the social and spatial anchor of the community. Connecting to the east-west linear park that runs through the development, Western Square aims to be more than just a passageway. It's envisioned as a space where residents can gather, children can play, and community events can flourish. This inclusion underscores Bellway London's holistic approach to urban development, recognizing that the spaces between buildings are as crucial to community life as the buildings themselves.

As the project gears up for construction in late 2024, the anticipation is palpable. The fifth phase of Fielders Quarter at Barking Riverside represents a significant milestone in the regeneration of the former Barking Power Station site. With a commitment to creating 10,800 new homes, Bellway London is not just building houses; it's crafting the blueprint for future communities. This development is a beacon of hope for those seeking affordable, quality housing in London, and a reminder of the transformative power of visionary urban planning.