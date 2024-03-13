Belfast's Victoria Square Apartment Owners Lose Compensation Claim Due to Six-Year Limit

Owners of defective apartments in Belfast's Victoria Square have faced a significant legal setback as their compensation claim was struck out by the High Court. A judge acknowledged their trauma but ruled the claim as time-barred, leaving residents, including a charity and 30 private individuals, facing potential financial ruin without redress. The properties, vacated in 2019 for safety reasons, continue to accrue costs for the owners, who have been denied liability by the builders and architects.

Legal Limits and Human Costs

The court's decision highlighted a stark contrast in the legal framework between Northern Ireland and England and Wales, where property owners have up to 30 years to make such claims. The judge's ruling emphasized the strict application of the six-year time limit, underscoring the absence of legislative protection for homeowners in Northern Ireland against defective buildings. Despite the plaintiffs' plea for a six-month delay in judgment in hope of legal reform, their request was denied, further dimming their prospects for justice.

Community Reaction and Calls for Legislative Change

In response to the ruling, the community and legal representatives expressed deep disappointment, pointing out the unfairness of the situation for the blameless victims. The comparison with protections available in other parts of the UK has sparked a call for urgent legislative reform in Northern Ireland. East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson's advocacy for a law similar to the Building Safety Act in England and Wales signifies a growing demand for change to prevent such injustices in the future.

Next Steps and Reflections

While the immediate future seems bleak for the Victoria Square apartment owners, the case has ignited a broader discussion on building safety and owner protection in Northern Ireland. The possibility of future claims, should legislative changes occur, offers a glimmer of hope. Meanwhile, the affected residents are left to consider their options, bearing the financial and emotional burden of a situation that has highlighted the need for a more equitable approach to building safety and homeowner protection.