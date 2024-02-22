Margot: Belfast's Historic Gem Expands to Enrich City's Future

On a quiet corner of Donegall Square East, nestled among the historical heartbeats of Belfast, the underground bar Margot has been serving up whispers of the past along with its signature cocktails since April 2019. Born from the vision of the Clover Group, Margot quickly became a cherished hideaway for locals and tourists alike, eager to immerse themselves in the ambiance that only a bar steeped in history could offer. Yet, as we stand on the cusp of a new chapter, it seems Margot is poised to pour not just drinks but also into the city's very future, with plans to expand its premises and, in doing so, further enrich Belfast's cultural tapestry.

A Vision for the Future

The Clover Group, no stranger to the nuances of Belfast's hospitality scene, has recently submitted a bold planning application to Belfast City Council. The proposal outlines an ambitious expansion of Margot into the neighboring spaces of nos. 18 and 19 Donegall Square East. Previously home to a barbershop and office spaces, these premises are set to be transformed into a new bar/restaurant facility, complete with lift access to the rear. This isn't merely a business expansion; it's a statement of faith in the city's economic and cultural regeneration.

Preserving the Past While Building the Future

In a move that underscores the Clover Group's commitment to Belfast's heritage, the expansion plan places a strong emphasis on retaining and refurbishing historical features of the listed buildings. Decorative cornices and ceiling roses, silent witnesses to the stories and lives that have unfolded within these walls, are to be preserved, ensuring that the character of Belfast's architectural history is not lost but rather celebrated. This careful balance of preservation and innovation mirrors the city's own journey, as it continually evolves while respecting its roots.

A Catalyst for Regeneration

The expansion of Margot isn't just significant for the Clover Group or the bar's regulars; it represents a broader contribution to the economic regeneration of Belfast city centre. With a portfolio that includes the transformation of White's Tavern and the reopening of The Eglantine Inn as The Post House after a £3m investment, the Clover Group has consistently demonstrated its dedication to enhancing the city's hospitality landscape. This new venture, with Dickinson Fitzgerald Architects at the helm, promises not only to extend Margot's capacity for hospitality but also to inject a renewed vigor into Belfast's urban fabric.