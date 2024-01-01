en English
Fashion

Beckhams’ New Year Celebration: Family Time, Festive Attire, and a Dash of Humor

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Beckhams’ New Year Celebration: Family Time, Festive Attire, and a Dash of Humor

The world-renowned Beckham family heralded the New Year in their resplendent Holland Park home in London, providing a snapshot into the intimate familial moments that marked their celebration. Former footballer David Beckham and fashion mogul Victoria Beckham along with their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, rung in 2024 amidst laughter, love, and a touch of wardrobe drama.

Emerald Green and Navy Blue: The Beckhams’ New Year’s Eve Attire

Victoria, globally recognized for her sartorial prowess, chose an emerald green jersey dress, priced at a staggering 1,450, from her eponymous collection for the occasion. However, the dress necessitated emergency steaming, a behind-the-scenes hiccup that Victoria shared on Instagram. Meanwhile, David exuded classic elegance in a navy blue suit and tie, complementing Victoria’s vibrant ensemble.

Family Moments and Affectionate Wishes for 2024

Despite the absence of their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, who were in Florida, the family’s Instagram feed was flooded with heartwarming pictures and well-wishes for the new year. Highlighting the significance of family time, Victoria’s posts were filled with candid moments of their celebration. The family’s joyous dinner, coupled with the excitement of lighting sparklers, painted a charming picture of their New Year’s Eve festivities.

A Toast to Legal Age: Cruz’s First Festive Season

The celebration also marked a milestone for Cruz Beckham, who experienced his first Christmas and New Year at the legal drinking age. The occasion was commemorated with his father and brother, adding another layer to the family’s festive merriment.

‘A Nice Casual New Year’s Eve Lunch’: A Nod to Victoria’s Working-class Roots

Adding a touch of humor to their celebration, David playfully referenced Victoria’s claim to a working-class background in their Netflix series ‘BECKHAM’. The reference was made in a caption accompanying a family photo at The Ritz London, mockingly described as ‘a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch’ and ‘very working class’. This light-hearted banter offered a glimpse into the couple’s dynamics, demonstrating their ability to maintain humor amidst their glamorous lifestyle.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

